Menu
Account
Sign In
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2016 BMW 3 Series

145,611 KM

Details Description Features

$18,490

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 BMW 3 Series

328i xDrive w/ Rearview Cam, Bluetooth, Dual Zone A/C

Watch This Vehicle

2016 BMW 3 Series

328i xDrive w/ Rearview Cam, Bluetooth, Dual Zone A/C

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,490

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
145,611KM
Used
VIN WBA8E3G50GNU04580

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 145,611 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror

Exterior

Power Sunroof
Rain Sensing Wipers

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Safety

Rearview Camera

Additional Features

Paddle Shifters
Aux input
Power Folding Mirrors
Power Front Seats
Front & Rear Parking Sensors
USB Input
Driver Memory Seat
AUTO STOP/START
Drive Mode Select
Red Leather Seats
SOS Support System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2018 Honda Civic Sedan SE w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, A/C for sale in Toronto, ON
2018 Honda Civic Sedan SE w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, A/C 93,574 KM $19,490 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class 300 Apple CarPlay, Dual Zone A/C, Rearview Cam for sale in Toronto, ON
2021 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class 300 Apple CarPlay, Dual Zone A/C, Rearview Cam 25,500 KM $43,990 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Toyota Camry SE UPGRADE w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Backup Cam for sale in Toronto, ON
2021 Toyota Camry SE UPGRADE w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Backup Cam 38,017 KM $32,990 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$18,490

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2016 BMW 3 Series