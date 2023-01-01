Menu
2002 BMW 3 Series

182,000 KM

Details Description Features

$6,995

+ tax & licensing
$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

MMC Auto

647-281-9179

2002 BMW 3 Series

2002 BMW 3 Series

330Ci 2dr Convertible

2002 BMW 3 Series

330Ci 2dr Convertible

Location

MMC Auto

202-220 Mulock Dr, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9B7

647-281-9179

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

182,000KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 10544289
  • VIN: WBABS53482JU94066

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 182,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Incredible car.

Great service history of maintenance with many recent preventative services done, mostly at BMW in Florida.

Original factory hard top. Wind visor, AC is cold, roof works great.

1 owner, spent all winters in Sarasota Florida.

Car just arrived and should have a safety report done this week and a price certified with warranty.

MMC Auto220 Mulock DriveUnit 202 upstairsNewmarket(905)895-8464Tuesday to Saturday 11 to 4Or by appointment

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Rear Parking Aid
Rear Side Air Bag

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Cassette
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
CD Changer

Seating

Leather Seats
Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Additional Features

Convertible Hardtop
Convertible Soft Top
Premium Synthetic Seats
Conventional Spare Tire

