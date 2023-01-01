$5,995+ tax & licensing
2002 BMW 3 Series
325Ci 2dr Convertible
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- VIN: WBABS33432PG85690
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Blackack
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 191,250 KM
Vehicle Description
2002 BMW 325ci Convertible 191000km Car is sold certified with a 6 month Global warranty. Longer warranties available. New brake rotors, pads, sensors front and back Engine runs great, new plugs, couple coils, shift well. New rear shocks New power steering pump Synthetic oil change done Body is pretty clean for an E46. Couple knicks and dings, nothing major. Interior is in good shape, AC is cold, aftermarket stereo. Tires are good. Roof works well. All in all a pretty nice and workable e46 convertible. Not may left in this condition.MMC Auto220 Mulock DriveUnit 202 upstairsNewmarket(905)895-8464Tuesday to Saturday 11 to 4Or by appointment
