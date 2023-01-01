2002 BMW 3 Series

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Blackack

Body Style Convertible

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 4

Mileage 191,250 KM

Vehicle Features Packages Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Stability Control Rear Parking Aid Rear Side Air Bag Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Rain Sensing Wipers Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Navigation System Leather Steering Wheel Woodgrain Interior Trim Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Wireless Charger Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Cassette AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System CD Player CD Changer Bluetooth Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Seat Memory Cloth Seats Power Driver Seat Warranty Warranty Included Comfort Climate Control Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Additional Features Equalizer Convertible Hardtop Convertible Soft Top Premium Synthetic Seats Conventional Spare Tire

