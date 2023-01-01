Menu
2002 BMW 3 Series

191,250 KM

Details Description Features

$5,995

+ tax & licensing
$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

MMC Auto

905-895-8464

2002 BMW 3 Series

2002 BMW 3 Series

325Ci 2dr Convertible

2002 BMW 3 Series

325Ci 2dr Convertible

Location

MMC Auto

202-220 Mulock Dr, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9B7

905-895-8464

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

191,250KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10552341
  • VIN: WBABS33432PG85690

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Blackack
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 191,250 KM

Vehicle Description

2002 BMW 325ci Convertible 191000km Car is sold certified with a 6 month Global warranty. Longer warranties available. New brake rotors, pads, sensors front and back Engine runs great, new plugs, couple coils, shift well. New rear shocks New power steering pump Synthetic oil change done Body is pretty clean for an E46. Couple knicks and dings, nothing major. Interior is in good shape, AC is cold, aftermarket stereo. Tires are good. Roof works well. All in all a pretty nice and workable e46 convertible. Not may left in this condition.

MMC Auto220 Mulock DriveUnit 202 upstairsNewmarket(905)895-8464Tuesday to Saturday 11 to 4Or by appointment

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Rear Parking Aid
Rear Side Air Bag

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Wireless Charger

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Cassette
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat

Warranty

Warranty Included

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Equalizer
Convertible Hardtop
Convertible Soft Top
Premium Synthetic Seats
Conventional Spare Tire

MMC Auto

MMC Auto

202-220 Mulock Dr, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9B7

