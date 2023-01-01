$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
AAA Auto Group
647-633-3299
2017 BMW 3 Series
328d|Diesel|AWD|HUD|HK|BUCamera|6L/100KM|Sunroof|
Location
3891 Keele St, Unit A, North York, ON M3J 1N6
76,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9962831
- Stock #: 898068
- VIN: WBA8F1C33HK898068
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 76,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 BMW 328d | AWD | 6L/100KM | Navigation | Head Up Display | Back-Up Camera | Harman Kardon Sounds System | Sunroof | 360 Parking DIstance Sensor | Heated Seat | Heated Steering Wheel | Auto A/C | ECO Mode | Sport Mode | Auto Headlight | &&& More
CERTIFICATION AND LICENSING COST IS NOT INCLUDED.
$695 FOR CERTIFICATION AND YOU ALSO CAN GET 36 DAYS OR 1500KM WARRANTY ABOUT SAFETY ITEMS.null
Vehicle Features
Interior
Immobilizer
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Interior Lock Disable
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Systems Monitor
Tracker System
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Bench Front Facing Rear Seat
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Heated Front Seats -inc: 3-stage
Passenger Seat
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Convenience
Clock
Exterior
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Wheels w/Silver Accents
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Safety
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Mechanical
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
57 L Fuel Tank
90-Amp/Hr 900CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
2.81 Axle Ratio
Regenerative 175 Amp Alternator
Full-Time All-Wheel
Engine: 2.0L 4 Cyl VNT Variable Geometry Turbo -inc: variable geometry turbo technology w/common rail direct injection
Media / Nav / Comm
9 SPEAKERS
Window grid antenna
Satellite radio pre-wire
HiFi Sound System
Radio w/Seek-Scan
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Audio Theft Deterrent
205w Regular Amplifier
Additional Features
Speed Compensated Volume Control
Metal-Look Door Panel Insert
Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
Residual Heat Recirculation and Console Ducts
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
