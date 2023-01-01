Menu
2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

91,188 KM

Details Description

Total Auto Sales

647-621-8555

//AMG | PREMIUM | BURMISTER

Location

Total Auto Sales

2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1

647-621-8555

91,188KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9758842
  • Stock #: 5BC77E
  • VIN: WDDZF4KBXHA134442

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 91,188 KM

Vehicle Description

** JUST ARRIVED! LIKE NEW CONDITION! A MUST SEE!! **
** LOCAL ONTARIO CAR! CLEAN TITLE, CARFAX VERIFIED! **


===>> FINANCE TODAY! APPLY ONLINE ON OUR WEBSITE




** GORGEOUS BLACK ON BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR! COMES LOADED WITH //AMG SPORT PACKAGE, NAVIGATION, REAR VIEW CAMERA, APPLE CARPLAY, SMARTPHONE CONNECT, SHIFT PADDLE, PANO ROOF, LED LIGHTS, HEATED SEATS, POWER SEATS, PREMIUM BURMISTER SOUND SYSTEM, PARK SENSORS, LUMBAR SUPPORT, ACTIVE PARK ASSIST, COLLISION WARNING, AMBIENCE ILLUMINATION, KEYLESS GO, PUSH START, RAIN SENSOR, SPORT STEERING WHEEL, AUTOMATIC HIGH BEAM SWITCH, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, HEAD UP DISPLAY, SATELLITE RADIO AND MUCH MUCH MORE!! **






>>>> FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM @ TOTALAUTOSALES




*** PLEASE TEXT OR CALL 647-621-8555***
OUR NEW LOCATION:
2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1




*** CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at TOTAL AUTO SALES! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery.Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, certification package is available for $695. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***


** WARRANTY. We provide various extended warranties up to 48m with optional coverage up to 10,000$ per/claim with unlimited kms. **
*** PLEASE TEXT OR CALL 647-621-8555***
TOTAL AUTO SALES 2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1


** To the best of our ability, we have made the effort to ensure that the information provided to you in this ad is accurate. We do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on all our ads, prices may change without notice, Please do verify the accuracy of the information with our sales team. **

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

