Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Jeep Cherokee

113,793 KM

Details Description Features

$28,962

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$28,962

+ taxes & licensing

Mid Toronto Auto Sales

416-840-3292

Contact Seller
2018 Jeep Cherokee

2018 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk L PLUS - Pano Roof - Nav - Leather - New Tires - New Brakes

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk L PLUS - Pano Roof - Nav - Leather - New Tires - New Brakes

Location

Mid Toronto Auto Sales

2401 Dufferin St, North York, ON M6E 3S7

416-840-3292

  1. 10026042
  2. 10026042
  3. 10026042
  4. 10026042
  5. 10026042
  6. 10026042
  7. 10026042
  8. 10026042
  9. 10026042
  10. 10026042
  11. 10026042
  12. 10026042
  13. 10026042
  14. 10026042
  15. 10026042
  16. 10026042
  17. 10026042
  18. 10026042
  19. 10026042
  20. 10026042
  21. 10026042
  22. 10026042
  23. 10026042
  24. 10026042
  25. 10026042
  26. 10026042
  27. 10026042
  28. 10026042
  29. 10026042
  30. 10026042
  31. 10026042
  32. 10026042
  33. 10026042
  34. 10026042
  35. 10026042
  36. 10026042
  37. 10026042
  38. 10026042
  39. 10026042
  40. 10026042
  41. 10026042
  42. 10026042
  43. 10026042
  44. 10026042
  45. 10026042
  46. 10026042
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,962

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
113,793KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10026042
  • Stock #: UMT1589
  • VIN: 1C4PJMBX6JD616325

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # UMT1589
  • Mileage 113,793 KM

Vehicle Description

Trailhawk L PLUS - Pano Roof - Nav - Leather - New Tires - New Brakes - 
AMAZING Google Reviews!! Click here for our reviews!

BIG SALE !!!

We have over 20 Financial Institutions for the lowest rates for every credit situation.  

Our Vehicles look so Great we Very Frequently get comments that they look like NEW. We really take Great care on making sure you get a Great vehicle from us. 

Our Fair Prices take the stress out of your purchase; so you can focus on your transportation needs. We use industry software and market data to compare a vehicles condition to similar vehicles for sale in the market area, this gives you Great Value Pricing. 

Certification included.

Pricing is updated regularly as market conditions change to save you time and virtually eliminate negotiation. 

Our vehicles are Priced to Sell. Compare us to others and find out for yourself. 

Onsite Credit Specialist for quick APPROVALS with Good, Bad or No Credit including Consumer Proposals and Bankruptcy as we Finance and Lease from long list of Lenders. 

Massive indoor showroom with 30 vehicles plus a huge outside inventory of 30 plus vehicles.  

No need to shop around and waste time going from dealer to dealer - we have it all! Officially a proud member of IAG - International Auto Group with dealerships known to Toronto car buyers: Yorkdale Ford, Formula Ford, Weston Ford, Pickering Chrysler, Scarborough Mitsubishi, and Conventry North Jaguar Land Rover. Buy from a franchised group with expertise. 

Located on Dufferin Street, minutes from Yorkdale Mall Shopping Centre, we are central to car buyers all across the GTA. 

Vehicles are Detailed in and out when you get one from us.  

we speak your language - Portuguese - Spanish - Italian - Hindi - Farsi - Tagalog - Gujrati. 

While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with Mid Toronto Auto Sales.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Four-Wheel Drive

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Mid Toronto Auto Sales

2018 Jeep Cherokee T...
 113,793 KM
$28,962 + tax & lic
2012 Volkswagen Toua...
 166,228 KM
$10,700 + tax & lic
2017 RAM 1500 Sport ...
 102,648 KM
$39,869 + tax & lic

Email Mid Toronto Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Mid Toronto Auto Sales

Mid Toronto Auto Sales

2401 Dufferin St, North York, ON M6E 3S7

Call Dealer

416-840-XXXX

(click to show)

416-840-3292

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory