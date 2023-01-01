Menu
2018 MINI Cooper

18,616 KM

Details Description

$26,999

+ tax & licensing


$26,999

+ taxes & licensing

Deals on Wheels Auto

905-815-0333


2018 MINI Cooper

2018 MINI Cooper

3-Door



2018 MINI Cooper

3-Door

Location

Deals on Wheels Auto

1155 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

905-815-0333



$26,999

+ taxes & licensing

18,616KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9529948
  • Stock #: 248
  • VIN: WMWXP5C5XJ2G61961

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Stock # 248
  • Mileage 18,616 KM

Vehicle Description

Fully open loan,

Taxes and licensing are extra (HST 13% and Licensing will be extra, plus standard $10 Omvic Fee apply to all transactions)

Finance deals are subject to a $599 finance charge, Financing up to 96 Months depending on year of the car.We are the credit rebuilding specialists. Rebuild your credit while you drive your dream vehicle.

FULL CERTIFICATION SAFETY INSPECTION (This vehicle can be certified and E-tested for an additional $799/-),

EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE, ask us about our many different Warranty packages, consider our coverage applies anywhere in Canada & U.S.A.

All trade-ins are welcome.

Thank you for trusting

DEALS ON WHEELS AUTO

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.



Deals on Wheels Auto

Deals on Wheels Auto

1155 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

