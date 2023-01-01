Menu
2019 Ford F-250

68,231 KM

Details Description Features

$52,988

+ tax & licensing
$52,988

+ taxes & licensing

Kennedy Ford

905-845-1646

2019 Ford F-250

2019 Ford F-250

Super Duty SRW XLT

2019 Ford F-250

Super Duty SRW XLT

Location

Kennedy Ford

280 South Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6J 5B4

905-845-1646

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$52,988

+ taxes & licensing

68,231KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9451999
  Stock #: F2268A
  VIN: 1FTBF2B67KEG26641

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Oxford White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 68,231 KM

Vehicle Description

XLT 4WD Reg Cab 8' Box

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Power Steering
Limited Slip Differential
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
am/fm
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
8 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Flex Fuel Capability
Hill Ascent Control
Automatic head lights
A/T
6-Speed A/T
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Driver Restriction Features

Kennedy Ford

Kennedy Ford

280 South Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6J 5B4

