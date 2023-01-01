$52,988+ tax & licensing
$52,988
+ taxes & licensing
Kennedy Ford
905-845-1646
2019 Ford F-250
Super Duty SRW XLT
Location
Kennedy Ford
280 South Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6J 5B4
905-845-1646
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
68,231KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9451999
- Stock #: F2268A
- VIN: 1FTBF2B67KEG26641
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Oxford White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 68,231 KM
Vehicle Description
XLT 4WD Reg Cab 8' Box
Vehicle Features
Air Conditioning
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Power Steering
Limited Slip Differential
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
am/fm
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
8 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Flex Fuel Capability
Hill Ascent Control
Automatic head lights
A/T
6-Speed A/T
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Driver Restriction Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Kennedy Ford
280 South Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6J 5B4