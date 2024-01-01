Menu
Account
Sign In
LARIAT 4WD Crew Cab 6.75 Box

2021 Ford F-250

72,505 KM

Details Description Features

$63,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Ford F-250

Super Duty SRW Lariat

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Ford F-250

Super Duty SRW Lariat

Location

Kennedy Ford

280 South Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6J 5B4

905-845-1646

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$63,988

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
72,505KM
Used
VIN 1FT7W2BN8MED64273

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Carbonized Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # RC9852
  • Mileage 72,505 KM

Vehicle Description

LARIAT 4WD Crew Cab 6.75' Box

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Running Boards
tinted windows
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks

Safety

Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Parking Distance Sensors
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Blind Spot Monitor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Immobilizer
Rear Defroster
Trip Computer
SECURITY ALARM
Leather Steering Wheel
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
Limited Slip Differential
Four Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Mirror Memory
Remote Entry

Media / Nav / Comm

am/fm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Powertrain

8 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Dual Air Controls
Hill Ascent Control
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
A/T
Conventional Spare Tire
Gasoline Fuel
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Cross-Traffic Alert
Driver Restriction Features
Passenger illuminated vanity mirror
10-Speed A/T
Requires Subscription
Adaptative Cruise Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Kennedy Ford

Used 1998 Ford Mustang for sale in Oakville, ON
1998 Ford Mustang 42,000 KM $26,595 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Ford F-250 Super Duty SRW Lariat for sale in Oakville, ON
2019 Ford F-250 Super Duty SRW Lariat 133,785 KM $59,988 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford Explorer ST for sale in Oakville, ON
2021 Ford Explorer ST 79,993 KM $42,988 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Kennedy Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kennedy Ford

Kennedy Ford

280 South Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6J 5B4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-845-XXXX

(click to show)

905-845-1646

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$63,988

+ taxes & licensing

Kennedy Ford

905-845-1646

Contact Seller
2021 Ford F-250