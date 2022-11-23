$8,990+ tax & licensing
$8,990
+ taxes & licensing
Mint Auto Sales
905-240-6468
2013 Ford Focus
5DR HB SE
Location
Mint Auto Sales
450-480 Taunton Road East, Oshawa, ON L1H 7K4
905-240-6468
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
189,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9378994
- Stock #: 704
- VIN: 1FADP3K27DL100913
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 189,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CLEAN CARFAX
IMPECCABLE SERVICE RECORDS
COMES WITH SECOND SET OF TIRES
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Wheel Covers
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
