2013 Ford Focus

189,000 KM

$8,990

+ tax & licensing
$8,990

+ taxes & licensing

Mint Auto Sales

905-240-6468

2013 Ford Focus

2013 Ford Focus

5DR HB SE

2013 Ford Focus

5DR HB SE

Location

Mint Auto Sales

450-480 Taunton Road East, Oshawa, ON L1H 7K4

905-240-6468

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,990

+ taxes & licensing

189,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9378994
  Stock #: 704
  VIN: 1FADP3K27DL100913

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Sedan
  Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 5
  Mileage 189,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CLEAN CARFAX

IMPECCABLE SERVICE RECORDS

COMES WITH SECOND SET OF TIRES

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Wheel Covers
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Mint Auto Sales

Mint Auto Sales

450-480 Taunton Road East, Oshawa, ON L1H 7K4

905-240-6468

