2014 Ford Focus

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $695

$8,990 + taxes & licensing 1 4 4 , 4 1 5 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 7963118

7963118 VIN: 1FADP3K2XEL187675

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 144,415 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Brake Assist Stability Control Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Convenience Keyless Entry Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Rear Spoiler Automatic Headlights Temporary spare tire Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Comfort Cargo shade Additional Features Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.