2014 Ford Focus

144,415 KM

$8,990

+ tax & licensing
$8,990

+ taxes & licensing

Super Economy Auto Sales

416-283-0849

2014 Ford Focus

2014 Ford Focus

SE-LEATHER-SUNROOF-NAVI-BK UP CAM-USB-ALLOYS

2014 Ford Focus

SE-LEATHER-SUNROOF-NAVI-BK UP CAM-USB-ALLOYS

Location

Super Economy Auto Sales

4300 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2M8

416-283-0849

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $695

$8,990

+ taxes & licensing

144,415KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7963118
  • VIN: 1FADP3K2XEL187675

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 144,415 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Cargo shade
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Super Economy Auto Sales

Super Economy Auto Sales

4300 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2M8

