New and Used Dodge for Sale in Scarborough, ON

Showing 1-50 of 302
Used 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT, Leather + Suede Seats, Power Seat, Stow N Go, Alloy Wheels and more! for sale in Guelph, ON

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT, Leather + Suede Seats, Power Seat, Stow N Go, Alloy Wheels and more!
$18,988
+ tax & lic
70,000KM
Billet Metallic
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Guelph, ON

Used 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan Crew Plus, Leather, Navi, Heated Seats, Power Sliding Doors + Hatch, Power Seats & Much More! for sale in Guelph, ON

2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew Plus, Leather, Navi, Heated Seats, Power Sliding Doors + Hatch, Power Seats & Much More!
$30,488
+ tax & lic
79,000KM
Billet Silver Metallic
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Guelph, ON

Used 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan Crew Plus, Leather, Navi, Heated Seats, Power Sliding Doors + Hatch, Power Seats & Much More! for sale in Guelph, ON

2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew Plus, Leather, Navi, Heated Seats, Power Sliding Doors + Hatch, Power Seats & Much More!
$29,988
+ tax & lic
85,000KM
Indigo Blue
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Guelph, ON

Used 2008 Dodge Grand Caravan SE|C/V| for sale in Toronto, ON

2008 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE|C/V|
$5,999
+ tax & lic
187,000KM
Gray
Toronto Best Auto

Toronto, ON

Used 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan |Wgn |Crew for sale in Toronto, ON

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

|Wgn |Crew
$16,999
+ tax & lic
196,400KM
Black
Toronto Best Auto

Toronto, ON

Used 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan GT for sale in Milton, ON

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

GT
$30,990
+ tax & lic
84,927KM
Indigo Blue
Hunt Chrysler Fiat

Milton, ON

Used 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT/3.6L/ONE OWNER/SAFETY INCLUDED for sale in Cambridge, ON

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT/3.6L/ONE OWNER/SAFETY INCLUDED
Sale
$13,790
+ tax & lic
180,000KM
Grey
A&S Prestige Auto Sales

Cambridge, ON

Used 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT Premium Plus/ONE OWNER/NO ACCIDENTS/CERTIFIED for sale in Cambridge, ON

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT Premium Plus/ONE OWNER/NO ACCIDENTS/CERTIFIED
Sale
$12,490
+ tax & lic
190,000KM
Red
A&S Prestige Auto Sales

Cambridge, ON

Used 2012 Dodge Grand Caravan 4DR WGN for sale in Mississauga, ON

2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

4DR WGN
$6,600
+ tax & lic
188,000KM
Red
Gardiner Motors

Mississauga, ON

Used 2013 Dodge Grand Caravan 4DR WGN for sale in Mississauga, ON

2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

4DR WGN
$6,820
+ tax & lic
190,000KM
Gray
Gardiner Motors

Mississauga, ON

Used 2011 Dodge Grand Caravan 4DR WGN for sale in Mississauga, ON

2011 Dodge Grand Caravan

4DR WGN
$5,720
+ tax & lic
213,000KM
Gray
Gardiner Motors

Mississauga, ON

Used 2018 Dodge Grand Caravan GT for sale in Cobourg, ON

2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

GT
$27,888
+ tax & lic
86,127KM
Grey
Cobourg Mazda

Cobourg, ON

Used 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan CREW, 7 PASSENGER, POWER SEAT, 3.6L 6CYL for sale in Toronto, ON

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

CREW, 7 PASSENGER, POWER SEAT, 3.6L 6CYL
$12,999
+ tax & lic
185,971KM
Grey
Good Fellows Auto Wholesalers

Toronto, ON

Used 2014 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT for sale in Burlington, ON

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT
$7,995
+ tax & lic
203,640KM
Gold
ZARQ

Burlington, ON

Used 2013 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT,STOWNGO,CERTIFIED,CLEAN CARFAX for sale in Mississauga, ON

2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT,STOWNGO,CERTIFIED,CLEAN CARFAX
$11,450
+ tax & lic
158,000KM
Grey
Reliable Pre-Owned Cars

Mississauga, ON

Used 2013 Dodge Grand Caravan SE/SXT for sale in Peterborough, ON

2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE/SXT
$11,800
+ tax & lic
139,994KM
Gold
Trent Valley Honda

Peterborough, ON

Used 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan CVP/SXT for sale in Barrie, ON

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

CVP/SXT
$20,986
+ tax & lic
106,083KM
Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

Barrie, ON

Used 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan CVP/SXT SXT Premium Plus 2WD for sale in Newmarket, ON

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

CVP/SXT SXT Premium Plus 2WD
$34,900
+ tax & lic
38,034KM
White
Southlake Ford

Newmarket, ON

Used 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan 35th Anniversary Edition 35th Anniversary 2WD for sale in Newmarket, ON

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

35th Anniversary Edition 35th Anniversary 2WD
$34,900
+ tax & lic
64,577KM
White
Southlake Ford

Newmarket, ON

Used 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT for sale in Scarborough, ON

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT
$23,950
+ tax & lic
111,000KM
White
Motor World

Scarborough, ON

Used 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT for sale in Scarborough, ON

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT
Sale
$22,000
+ tax & lic
55,000KM
Grey
Why Buy New Motors

Scarborough, ON

Used 2014 Dodge Grand Caravan SE / SXT for sale in Cambridge, ON

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE / SXT
Sale
$13,300
+ tax & lic
163,000KM
Grey
Redline Auto Sales

Cambridge, ON

Used 2018 Dodge Grand Caravan 2WD for sale in Woodbridge, ON

2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

2WD
$20,580
+ tax & lic
125,321KM
Black
Xtreme Cars Inc

Woodbridge, ON

Used 2014 Dodge Grand Caravan SE for sale in Dunnville, ON

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE
$13,995
+ tax & lic
163,810KM
Grey
Dave's Auto Service

Dunnville, ON

Used 2010 Dodge Grand Caravan SE for sale in Pickering, ON

2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE
$5,995
+ tax & lic
198,639KM
Brown
Star Line Sales and Leasing

Pickering, ON

Used 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT Stow N Go, Bluetooth, Rear Camera, & More! for sale in Guelph, ON

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT Stow N Go, Bluetooth, Rear Camera, & More!
$27,988
+ tax & lic
74,000KM
White
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Guelph, ON

Used 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan CVP/SXT 4dr Wgn SXT for sale in Newmarket, ON

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

CVP/SXT 4dr Wgn SXT
$28,900
+ tax & lic
20,750KM
Silver
Southlake Ford

Newmarket, ON

Used 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT Premium Plus Leather/Navigation/Camera for sale in Mississauga, ON

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT Premium Plus Leather/Navigation/Camera
$19,998
+ tax & lic
114,627KM
White
Autotech Emporium

Mississauga, ON

Used 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT Blacktop Package - Navigation, Power Seat, Factory Tow Prep, Reverse Camera, & Much More! for sale in Guelph, ON

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT Blacktop Package - Navigation, Power Seat, Factory Tow Prep, Reverse Camera, & Much More!
$29,998
+ tax & lic
78,000KM
Black
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Guelph, ON

Used 2012 Dodge Grand Caravan **** AS IS SALE **** 7 Passenger * Stow N Go * Cruise Control * Steering wheel Controls * Econ Mode * Automatic/Manual Mode * Power Locks * Keyless En for sale in Cambridge, ON

2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

**** AS IS SALE **** 7 Passenger * Stow N Go * Cruise Control * Steering wheel Controls * Econ Mode * Automatic/Manual Mode * Power Locks * Keyless En
$3,000
+ tax & lic
240,935KM
Black
Eagle Auto Mall

Cambridge, ON

Used 2012 Dodge Grand Caravan |NO ACCIDENT|LOW KILOMETRES|STOW&GO| for sale in Toronto, ON

2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

|NO ACCIDENT|LOW KILOMETRES|STOW&GO|
$11,999
+ tax & lic
109,100KM
Gray
Toronto Best Auto

Toronto, ON

Used 2014 Dodge Grand Caravan 30th Anniversary for sale in Burlington, ON

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

30th Anniversary
$12,995
+ tax & lic
220,000KM
Grey
Good Cars Only

Burlington, ON

Used 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT Premium+,StowNgo-Navi-Camera-DVD-2Tone Leather for sale in Thornhill, ON

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT Premium+,StowNgo-Navi-Camera-DVD-2Tone Leather
$18,995
+ tax & lic
111,080KM
White
House of Cars

Thornhill, ON

Used 2011 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT **FULL STOW N GO-1 OWNER-ONLY 65,000KM-CERTIFIED** for sale in Toronto, ON

2011 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT **FULL STOW N GO-1 OWNER-ONLY 65,000KM-CERTIFIED**
$14,450
+ tax & lic
65,000KM
White
Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

Toronto, ON

Used 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan CVP/SXT for sale in Barrie, ON

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

CVP/SXT
$23,386
+ tax & lic
85,890KM
Grey
Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

Barrie, ON

Used 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan CANADA VALUE PACKAGE for sale in Hamilton, ON

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

CANADA VALUE PACKAGE
Sale
$18,995
+ tax & lic
140,022KM
Blue
Parkdale East Auto & Truck Centre

Hamilton, ON

Used 2014 Dodge Grand Caravan for sale in Mississauga, ON

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

$5,800
+ tax & lic
251,000KM
Red
Redline Auto Sales

Mississauga, ON

Used 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan SE No Accident Cruise Control Stow N Go Keyless Entry for sale in Mississauga, ON

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE No Accident Cruise Control Stow N Go Keyless Entry
$18,995
+ tax & lic
86,495KM
Silver
Tabangi Motors

Mississauga, ON

Used 2013 Dodge Grand Caravan Crew Plus for sale in Woodbridge, ON

2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew Plus
$11,999
+ tax & lic
166,133KM
Beige
AutoBerry Canada

Woodbridge, ON

Used 2014 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT for sale in Oshawa, ON

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT
$13,995
+ tax & lic
139,000KM
Silver
Oshawa Fine Auto Sales

Oshawa, ON

Used 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan Crew for sale in Dunnville, ON

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew
$15,995
+ tax & lic
167,697KM
Blue
Dave's Auto Service

Dunnville, ON

Used 2013 Dodge Grand Caravan AS-IS for sale in Peterborough, ON

2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

AS-IS
$4,500
+ tax & lic
227,361KM
Red
Clonsilla Auto Sales

Peterborough, ON

Used 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT - STOW'N'GO|7 PASSENGER|POWER WINDOWS for sale in North York, ON

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT - STOW'N'GO|7 PASSENGER|POWER WINDOWS
$13,895
+ tax & lic
154,000KM
Black
Monaco Motorcars Inc

North York, ON

Used 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan SE / SXT for sale in Cambridge, ON

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE / SXT
Sale
$10,500
+ tax & lic
193,000KM
Silver
Redline Auto Sales

Cambridge, ON

Used 2014 Dodge Grand Caravan SE / SXT for sale in Cambridge, ON

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE / SXT
Sale
$11,800
+ tax & lic
154,000KM
Beige
Redline Auto Sales

Cambridge, ON

Used 2012 Dodge Grand Caravan Stow N Go * ECON Mode * Cruise Control * Steering Wheel Controls * Automatic/Manual Mode * Traction Control * AM/FM/CD/Aux * Heated Mirrors * for sale in Cambridge, ON

2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

Stow N Go * ECON Mode * Cruise Control * Steering Wheel Controls * Automatic/Manual Mode * Traction Control * AM/FM/CD/Aux * Heated Mirrors *
$9,995
+ tax & lic
137,690KM
Gold
Eagle Auto Mall

Cambridge, ON

Used 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT - Stow N Go for sale in North York, ON

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT - Stow N Go
$14,990
+ tax & lic
147,399KM
Gray
Mid Toronto Auto Sales

North York, ON

Used 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan Crew Plus, Leather, DVD, Navi, Heated Steering + Seats, Power Liftgate + Sliding Doors & Much More! for sale in Guelph, ON

2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew Plus, Leather, DVD, Navi, Heated Steering + Seats, Power Liftgate + Sliding Doors & Much More!
$31,988
+ tax & lic
107,000KM
Octane Red Pearl
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Guelph, ON

Used 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan Premium Plus, Leatherette, DVD, Navi, Power Sliding Doors + Hatch, Trailer Tow Package & More! for sale in Guelph, ON

2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

Premium Plus, Leatherette, DVD, Navi, Power Sliding Doors + Hatch, Trailer Tow Package & More!
$32,988
+ tax & lic
69,000KM
Bright White
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Guelph, ON

Used 2014 Dodge Grand Caravan No Accidents Crew pkg 7 Seater Dual Air Condition for sale in Brampton, ON

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

No Accidents Crew pkg 7 Seater Dual Air Condition
$15,695
+ tax & lic
153,626KM
Silver
BR Motors

Brampton, ON