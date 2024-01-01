Menu
SCREEN MIRRORING * REVERSE PARK DISTANCE SENSORS * DUAL AUTO CLIMATE CONTROL * BLUETOOTH * FACTORY TOW PACKAGE W/ TRAILERING BRAKE * 5.3L V8, AUTO, 4X4, CREW CAB, SLE, Z-71 * TILT & TELESCOPIC STEERING WHEEL * ABS & TRACTION CONTROL * NAVIGATION * HEATED SEATS * REVERSE CAMERA * 20 CHROME CAPPED ALLOY WHEELS *

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

194,786 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2018 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE ** Z-71, 4X4, NAV, HTD SEARS **

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE ** Z-71, 4X4, NAV, HTD SEARS **

Certified Affordable Cars Inc.

400 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P4

905-688-8822

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

194,786KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 3GTU2MEC4JG475041

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 194,786 KM

Vehicle Description

SCREEN MIRRORING * REVERSE PARK DISTANCE SENSORS * DUAL AUTO CLIMATE CONTROL * BLUETOOTH * FACTORY TOW PACKAGE W/ TRAILERING BRAKE * 5.3L V8, AUTO, 4X4, CREW CAB, SLE, Z-71 * TILT & TELESCOPIC STEERING WHEEL * ABS & TRACTION CONTROL * NAVIGATION * HEATED SEATS * REVERSE CAMERA * 20" CHROME CAPPED ALLOY WHEELS *

INCLUDES SAFETY CERTIFICATION, OIL CHANGE, AND 60 DAY/4000 KM POWERTRAIN GUARANTEE ($1000.00 TOTAL MAX. CLAIM LIMIT)

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Seating

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
HID Headlights
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Certified Affordable Cars Inc.

Certified Affordable Cars Inc.

400 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P4

905-688-8822

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Certified Affordable Cars Inc.

905-688-8822

2018 GMC Sierra 1500