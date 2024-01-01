$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 GMC Sierra 1500
SLE ** Z-71, 4X4, NAV, HTD SEARS **
Location
Certified Affordable Cars Inc.
400 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P4
905-688-8822
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
194,786KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 3GTU2MEC4JG475041
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 194,786 KM
Vehicle Description
SCREEN MIRRORING * REVERSE PARK DISTANCE SENSORS * DUAL AUTO CLIMATE CONTROL * BLUETOOTH * FACTORY TOW PACKAGE W/ TRAILERING BRAKE * 5.3L V8, AUTO, 4X4, CREW CAB, SLE, Z-71 * TILT & TELESCOPIC STEERING WHEEL * ABS & TRACTION CONTROL * NAVIGATION * HEATED SEATS * REVERSE CAMERA * 20" CHROME CAPPED ALLOY WHEELS *
INCLUDES SAFETY CERTIFICATION, OIL CHANGE, AND 60 DAY/4000 KM POWERTRAIN GUARANTEE ($1000.00 TOTAL MAX. CLAIM LIMIT) * EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE * FINANCING FOR ALL CREDIT TYPES FROM GOOD CREDIT TO BAD CREDIT
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Seating
Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
HID Headlights
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Powertrain
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
