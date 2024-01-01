Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>REMOTE START * FORWARD EMERGENCY COLLISION BRAKING * APPLE CARPLAY / ANDROID AUTO * BLINDSPOT MONITOR * REVERSE CAMERA * HEATED SEATS * NAVIGATION *HEATED SEATS & STEERING WHEEL * BLUETOOTH * DUAL AUTO CLIMATE CONTROL * SUNROOF * 2.5L 4 CYL., AUTO, SV * POWER LOCKS, WINDOWS, MIRRORS, SEAT, TRUNK, SUNROOF & KEYLESS ENTRY * PROXIMITY KEY W/ PUSH BUTTON START * TILT & TELESCOPIC STEERING WHEEL * ABS & TRACTION CONTROL * STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CRUISE & STEREO CONTROLS * 17 ALLOY WHEELS *</div><div> </div><div>INCLUDED IN YOUR PURCHASE IS A SAFETY CERTIFICATION, FRESH OIL CHANGE, AND A 60-DAY LIMITED POWERTRAIN GUARANTEE. WE ALSO OFFER EXTENDED WARRANTIES FOR ADDED PEACE OF MIND. <br /><br /></div><div><br />REGARDLESS OF YOUR CREDIT HISTORY, WE PROVIDE FINANCING OPTIONS FOR ALL CREDIT TYPES. NOT ALL VEHICLES QUALIFY FOR FINANCING. CONTACT DEALER FOR DETAILS.<br />VISIT OUR WEBSITE AT WWW.CERTIFIED-CARS.COM TO EXPLORE OUR INVENTORY OF USED CARS, TRUCKS, AND SUVS.</div><div> </div><div>LOCATED IN THE NIAGARA REGION, WE ARE PROUD TO SERVE CUSTOMERS FROM ST. CATHARINES, NIAGARA FALLS, WELLAND, PORT COLBORNE, HAMILTON, AND BEYOND. <br />OUR LOT FEATURES A VARIETY OF MAKES AND MODELS INCLUDING CHEVROLET, FORD, GMC, PONTIAC, BUICK, OLDSMOBILE, CADILLAC, DODGE, CHRYSLER, SATURN, MAZDA, TOYOTA, HONDA, BMW, AUDI, MERCEDES BENZ, NISSAN, AND HYUNDAI. WITH AN EXTENSIVE INVENTORY OF UP TO 100 VEHICLES, WE ARE CONFIDENT YOU WILL FIND THE PERFECT VEHICLE FOR YOUR NEEDS.</div>

2018 Nissan Altima

91,098 KM

Details Description Features

$16,499

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Nissan Altima

2.5 SV ** BSM, NAV, BACKA CAM **

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Nissan Altima

2.5 SV ** BSM, NAV, BACKA CAM **

Location

Certified Cars

400 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P4

905-688-8822

  1. 1726949123
  2. 1726949123
  3. 1726948969
  4. 1726948969
  5. 1726948969
  6. 1726948969
  7. 1726948969
  8. 1726948969
  9. 1726948969
  10. 1726948969
  11. 1726949123
  12. 1726949123
  13. 1726948969
  14. 1726948969
  15. 1726948969
  16. 1726948969
  17. 1726948969
  18. 1726948969
  19. 1726948969
  20. 1726948969
  21. 1726948969
  22. 1726948969
  23. 1726948969
  24. 1726948969
  25. 1726948969
  26. 1726948969
  27. 1726948969
  28. 1726948969
  29. 1726948969
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,499

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
91,098KM
Good Condition
VIN 1N4AL3AP3JC133530

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 91,098 KM

Vehicle Description

REMOTE START * FORWARD EMERGENCY COLLISION BRAKING * APPLE CARPLAY / ANDROID AUTO * BLINDSPOT MONITOR * REVERSE CAMERA * HEATED SEATS * NAVIGATION *HEATED SEATS & STEERING WHEEL * BLUETOOTH * DUAL AUTO CLIMATE CONTROL * SUNROOF * 2.5L 4 CYL., AUTO, SV * POWER LOCKS, WINDOWS, MIRRORS, SEAT, TRUNK, SUNROOF & KEYLESS ENTRY * PROXIMITY KEY W/ PUSH BUTTON START * TILT & TELESCOPIC STEERING WHEEL * ABS & TRACTION CONTROL * STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CRUISE & STEREO CONTROLS * 17" ALLOY WHEELS * INCLUDED IN YOUR PURCHASE IS A SAFETY CERTIFICATION, FRESH OIL CHANGE, AND A 60-DAY LIMITED POWERTRAIN GUARANTEE. WE ALSO OFFER EXTENDED WARRANTIES FOR ADDED PEACE OF MIND.


REGARDLESS OF YOUR CREDIT HISTORY, WE PROVIDE FINANCING OPTIONS FOR ALL CREDIT TYPES. NOT ALL VEHICLES QUALIFY FOR FINANCING. CONTACT DEALER FOR DETAILS.
VISIT OUR WEBSITE AT WWW.CERTIFIED-CARS.COM TO EXPLORE OUR INVENTORY OF USED CARS, TRUCKS, AND SUVS. LOCATED IN THE NIAGARA REGION, WE ARE PROUD TO SERVE CUSTOMERS FROM ST. CATHARINE'S, NIAGARA FALLS, WELLAND, PORT COLBORNE, HAMILTON, AND BEYOND.
OUR LOT FEATURES A VARIETY OF MAKES AND MODELS INCLUDING CHEVROLET, FORD, GMC, PONTIAC, BUICK, OLDSMOBILE, CADILLAC, DODGE, CHRYSLER, SATURN, MAZDA, TOYOTA, HONDA, BMW, AUDI, MERCEDES BENZ, NISSAN, AND HYUNDAI. WITH AN EXTENSIVE INVENTORY OF UP TO 100 VEHICLES, WE ARE CONFIDENT YOU WILL FIND THE PERFECT VEHICLE FOR YOUR NEEDS.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera
Keyless Start
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Certified Cars

Used 2009 Toyota Corolla S ** CRUISE, AUX. INPUT ** for sale in St Catharines, ON
2009 Toyota Corolla S ** CRUISE, AUX. INPUT ** 144,010 KM $10,999 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Audi Q5 2.0T Progressiv ** S-LINE, NAVI, BACK CAM, SNRF ** for sale in St Catharines, ON
2017 Audi Q5 2.0T Progressiv ** S-LINE, NAVI, BACK CAM, SNRF ** 136,598 KM $17,999 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo ** 4X4, BACK CAM, HTD LEATH ** for sale in St Catharines, ON
2013 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo ** 4X4, BACK CAM, HTD LEATH ** 102,964 KM $14,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Certified Cars

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Certified Cars

Certified Cars

400 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-688-XXXX

(click to show)

905-688-8822

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$16,499

+ taxes & licensing

Certified Cars

905-688-8822

Contact Seller
2018 Nissan Altima