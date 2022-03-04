$79,800+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-510-3333
1991 Chevrolet Corvette
ZR1, 375HP, V8, COLLECTIBLE, LOW KM, MANUAL, BOSE
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
416-510-3333
$79,800
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8455911
- Stock #: PC8052
- VIN: 1G1YZ23J4M5801816
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # PC8052
- Mileage 21,918 KM
Vehicle Description
1991 CHEVROLET CORVETTE ZR1 | 375HP | 5.7L LT5 V8 | 6-SPEED MANUAL ZF TRANSMISSION | ZR1 SPECIAL PERFORMANCE PACKAGE | REMOVABLE GLASS ROOF PANEL | DELCO BOSE GOLD SERIES SOUND SYSTEM | WINDOW STICKER | OWNERS MANUAL | SERVICE RECORDS | CAR COVER | 17" ZR1 CORVETTE SAWBLADE ALUMINUM WHEELS | PERFORMANCE HANDLING PACKAGE | THREE MODE SELECTIVE RIDE AND HANDLING PACKAGE | BILSTEIN SHOCKS | BRIGHT RED EXTERIOR | BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR AND MATCHING CARPETS | POWER-ADJUSTABLE SPORT SEATS | COLLECTORS CAR | LOW KM | IMMACULATE CONDITION | CLEAN CARFAX
The C4 ZR1 Corvette was sold between 1990 and 1995. Back when Chevrolet introduced the C4 ZR1, it was proven that it outperformed the Porsche 911 in almost all instances, making it the best bang for the buck at the time. Adding to the already legendary C4 platform, the ZR1 featured wider rear bodywork compared to the standard C4 Corvette and introduced a convex rear fascia with squared-off taillights. The rear fenders were 3" wider in order to accommodate the upgraded rear wheel and tire setup which consisted of a pair of massive 315mm wide tires mounted on the 17x11 rear wheels. It also adds the ZR1 Special Performance Package which adds a Three-Mode Selective Ride and Handling Package, the Z51 Performance Handling Package, Anti-Lock Disc Brakes, a heftier differential, 13-inch twin caliper front disc brakes and a reinforced front-end structure designed to help with counter cowl shake on rough roads. The 1991 ZR1 received updates to the bodywork, interior and wheels, as well as the introduction of Acceleration Slip Regulation (Traction Control).
This C4 ZR1 Corvette is powered by the Legendary all-aluminum 5.7-litre LT5 DOHC V8 which was co-designed by GM and Lotus and built by Mercury Marine. Output was rated at 375 horsepower and 370 lb-ft of torque when new. The power is sent to the rear wheels through a ZF six-speed manual transmission. The transmission was developed by General Motors and a renowned German transmission company called Zahnradfabrik Friedrichshafen AG, better known simply as ZF.
This example is finished in Bright Red and features 17" ZR1 Corvette Swablade aluminum wheels all around (17x9.5 fronts, 17x11 rears), pop-up headlights, fog lights, a removable glass roof panel, fender aero-vents, and power-adjustable and heated side mirrors. The interior features power-adjustable sport bucket seats upholstered in Black Leather with matching carpets and door panels. Amenities include cruise control, air conditioning, an onboard computer, a tire-pressure warning system, and power windows, mirrors, and locks. The leather-wrapped steering wheel frames a newly revised instrument display that combines a digital speedometer with an analog tachometer, fuel gauge, oil pressure gauge, oil temperature, coolant temperature, battery voltage, and more. The Driver Information Center features an engine-oil monitor, which provides the driver with a display that calculates the useful oil life remaining and indicates when an oil change is necessary. The odometer on this C4 ZR1 indicates 13,619 Miles (21,918 KM).
This C4 ZR1 includes the original window sticker and additional materials like service manuals, and promotional booklets.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Platinum Cars Inc.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.