2011 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

118,369 KM

Details Description

$18,488

+ tax & licensing
$18,488

+ taxes & licensing

Firstgear Motorcar

416-740-6888

2011 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

2011 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

E350 4MATIC I NAV I PRICE TO SELL

2011 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

E350 4MATIC I NAV I PRICE TO SELL

Location

Firstgear Motorcar

425 Signet Dr, Toronto, ON M9L 1V5

416-740-6888

$18,488

+ taxes & licensing

118,369KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9813628
  • VIN: WDDHF8HB8BA333863

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 118,369 KM

Vehicle Description

welcome to Firstgear motor car our professional sales team is waiting to assist you.

**All credit welcome! Financing available. Bad Credit, No Credit, Bankruptcy, Cash Income/Self Employed. NO PROBLEM. Attractive financing rates available OAC. Our flexible terms and multiple options will make getting behind the wheel of your next vehicle a hassle-free experience. For more information please call. We're here to help with all levels of credit. If you need financing we can help; let us get you started! No hidden fees. We offer an option for extended auto warranties as offered by top providers in business. These can easily be customized even as per your requirement. So a peace of mind is an easy route! OUR MESSAGE: The days when used cars meant trouble are over!!!

**FIRSTGEAR MOTORCAR Market Value Pricing (MVP) allows you to rest assured with complete piece of mind, We Will Not Sell You A Car, We Will Help you To Find A Right Car For You And Family Members We are in a people business and treat everybody like family by providing Top Quality Certified Pre-owned Used Cars and allows you to buy with confidence; our vehicles come with: CarProof Report, Complimentary Oil Change Prior to Delivery, Warranty -Extended warranty available on every vehicle. All vehicle's can be Certified & E-Tested for an additional $995, if not Certified & E-Test then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable, not e-tested, and not certified.

**FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 1-416-740-6888

**EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE (O.A.C).We offer, top dollar for your trade(s), no pressure, non commissioned sales staff with no haggle pricing. NO APPOINTMENTS NEEDED, DROP IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! There are no hidden fees and Firstgear Motorcars will promise a hassle free purchase while providing a variety of financing and leasing options based on the applicants credit. To book a test drive and inquire about financing options and filling up a credit application please feel free to call us. Our advertised prices do not include HST / applicable government and licensing fees.

**FIRSTGEAR MOTORCAR

**425 Signet dr, Toronto. Ontario. M9L 1V5Phone. 416-740-6888Fax. 416-981-7616(HWY 400 & FINCH)

**Hours Of Operation:Monday-Friday: 10:00am-7:00pmSaturday: 10:00 am-5:00Sunday CLOSE

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

