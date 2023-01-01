2016 Chevrolet Corvette

$61,800 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 5 2 , 6 3 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10036947

10036947 Stock #: PC9307

PC9307 VIN: 1G1YJ2D70G5107641

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Laguna Blue Tintcoat

Interior Colour Jet Black

Body Style Coupe

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 2-door

Stock # PC9307

Mileage 52,630 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Interior Cruise Control Tachometer Trip Odometer Cargo Cover HEAD-UP DISPLAY TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM STEERING WHEEL Cargo Area Light driver seat door pockets Air filtration Drive mode selector Exterior Daytime Running Lights Run flat tires Media / Nav / Comm Phone 2 Radio: AM/FM Apple CarPlay Convenience Clock External temperature display Power Options Power Comfort HEATED Seating Upholstery: Leather Mechanical Rear Stabilizer Bar Battery Saver Front stabilizer bar Push-Button Start Additional Features Rear SURROUND SOUND Trunk release 8 digital odometer side mirrors auto on/off USB Radio data system Lumbar Front voice control speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Solar-tinted glass Touch screen display Jack Vehicle immobilizer range Multi-function display Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent rearview ABS: 4-wheel Anti-theft system: alarm Front airbags: dual Front seat type: bucket Side airbags: front Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Steering wheel trim: leather Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener Front air conditioning zones: dual Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Antenna type: diversity Satellite radio: SiriusXM Front brake type: ventilated disc Rear brake type: ventilated disc Floor mat material: carpet Floor mats: front Power steering: variable/speed-proportional Reading lights: front Storage: cargo net Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating Driver seat power adjustments: height Front headrests: adjustable Passenger seat power adjustments: height Rear suspension classification: independent Wireless data link: Bluetooth Total speakers: 8 Door handle color: body-color Front bumper color: body-color Mirror color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Fuel economy display: MPG Driver seat: heated Passenger seat: heated Subwoofer: 2 Memorized settings: 2 driver Power outlet(s): 12V front Headlights: HID/Xenon Warnings and reminders: low fuel level Shift knob trim: leather Center console: front console with armrest and storage One-touch windows: 2 Limited slip differential: rear Gauge: oil pressure Rear brake width: 0.9 Premium brand: Bose Floor material: carpet Cupholders: covered Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic Axle ratio: 3.42 Front shock type: monotube Front spring type: transverse leaf Front suspension type: short and long arm Rear shock type: monotube Rear spring type: leaf Rear suspension type: short and long arm Satellite communications: OnStar Front wipers: variable intermittent Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth Grille color: black Window trim: black Taillights: LED Crumple zones: front Exhaust: quad tip Seatbelt warning sensor: front Driver assistance app: roadside assistance Internet radio app: Pandora Front brake width: 1.18 Painted brake calipers Rear brake diameter: 13.3 Courtesy lights: door Infotainment: MyLink Side mirror adjustments: manual folding Removable roof: targa top Rearview monitor: in dash Power door locks: anti-lockout Turns lock-to-lock: 2.5 Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated Wheels: painted aluminum Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming Premium brakes Battery: maintenance-free Camera system: front Steering ratio: 12.0 Tuned suspension: sport Tire type: summer performance Front brake diameter: 13.6 Power windows: safety reverse Multi-function remote: panic alarm Upholstery accents: perforated Window defogger: rear Infotainment screen size: 8 in. Customizable instrument cluster Smart device app function: maintenance status Instrument cluster screen size: 8 in. Ventilated Rearview mirror: auto-dimming Memory Card Slot iPod/iPhone proximity entry system multi-function auto delay off reclining maintenance due voice operated element with read function low oil level auto-locking Stitcher in dash voice guided directions Smartphone integration: Android Auto Exhaust tip color: stainless steel Wi-Fi: hotspot

