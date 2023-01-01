Menu
2016 Chevrolet Corvette

52,630 KM

Details

$61,800

+ tax & licensing
$61,800

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

Stingray Z51, 2LT, NAV, HUD, CAM, BOSE, MAG RIDE

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$61,800

+ taxes & licensing

52,630KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10036947
  • Stock #: PC9307
  • VIN: 1G1YJ2D70G5107641

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Laguna Blue Tintcoat
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # PC9307
  • Mileage 52,630 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 CHEVROLET CORVETTE STINGRAY COUPE | Z51 | 6.2L V8 | 455HP | 2LT | Z51 PERFORMANCE PACKAGE | MAG RIDE | NAVIGATION | HEATED & VENTED PERFORMANCE LEATHER GT SEATS | REARVIEW CAMERA | HEAD-UP DISPLAY | PREMIUM BOSE CENTERPOINT SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM | ELECTRONIC LSD | Z51 PERFORMANCE BRAKES | ONE OWNER | CLEAN CARFAX







2016 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray with a powerful naturally aspirated 6.2L V8 Engine, and pumps out 455 horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque. The Corvette is an icon in American Sports scene for a reason. The V8 engine in combination with the great chassis design is a perfect car for track and road. This is truly the perfect summer car.







This 2016 Stingray Z51 features a stunning Blue Metallic exterior colour with Z51 Brake Calipers. Inside, it features a Black leather Interior with Head-Up Display, Navigation, Heated and Vented Performance Leather GT Seats, Rearview Camera, a Bose Centerpoint Surround Sound System and much more.







The 2LT Equipment Group adds Front curb view parking cameras, Colour-keyed console and door armrests, Driver-side auto-dimming rearview mirror and inside auto-dimming frameless rearview mirror, Colour Head-Up Display with readouts for 4 modes, including Track mode with g-meter, vehicle speed and engine rpm. It also includes an Advanced theft-deterrent system, Universal Home Remote with 3-channel programmable transmitter for garage door opener, located on the driver visor, 10-speaker Bose Centerpoint Surround sound system, Heated and ventilated driver and passenger seats and more.







The Z51 Performance Package includes dry sump lubrication system, specific close-ratio gearing, transmission-cooling system, larger 19-inch front and 20-inch rear aluminum alloy wheels and dual-compound Michelin tires, larger slotted rotors and brake-cooling ducts, electronic limited-slip differential and differential cooling system, and dual mode exhaust system.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Interior

Exterior

Media / Nav / Comm

Convenience

Power Options

Comfort

Seating

Mechanical

Additional Features

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

