2016 Dodge Grand Caravan
SXT Premium Plus/NAV/CAM/LEATHER/DVD/CERTIFIED
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan
SXT Premium Plus/NAV/CAM/LEATHER/DVD/CERTIFIED
Location
Lets Do This Auto Sales Inc.
485 Rogers Rd, Toronto, ON M6M 5B1
647-627-5600
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
$13,999
+ taxes & licensing
214,047KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 2C4RDGBG9GR383533
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 214,047 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Auto Hold Brake
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Sliding Doors
Power Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Seating
Heated Seats
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Warranty
Warranty Available
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag
Lets Do This Auto Sales Inc.
485 Rogers Rd, Toronto, ON M6M 5B1
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan