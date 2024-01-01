Menu
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2017 Ford Focus

142,000 KM

Details Description Features

$11,990

+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford Focus

SE w/ Rearview Cam, Bluetooth, Cruise Control

2017 Ford Focus

SE w/ Rearview Cam, Bluetooth, Cruise Control

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,990

+ taxes & licensing

142,000KM
Used
VIN 1FADP3K22HL305335

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 142,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Halogen Headlamps

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Safety

Rearview Camera

Additional Features

Paddle Shifters
Heated Power mirrors
12V Outlets
Advanced Traction Control
Stability System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

647-559-3297

2017 Ford Focus