2022 Chevrolet Corvette
Stingray, C8.R Championship Edition, #528 of 1,000
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Convertible
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 254 KM
Vehicle Description
2022 CHEVROLET CORVETTE STINGRAY C8.R CHAMPIONSHIP EDITION | #528 OF 1,000 | 6.2L V8 | 495HP | 3LT | Z51 PERFORMANCE PACKAGE WITH MAGNETIC SELECTIVE RIDE CONTROL | COMPETITION SPORT BUCKET SEATS | Z51 PERFORMANCE EXHAUST SYSTEM | Z51 PERFORMANCE SUSPENSION | Z51 PERFORMANCE BRAKES WITH YELLOW BREMBO CALIPERS | ELECTRONIC LSD | FRONT SPLITTER | HEAVY DUTY COOLING SYSTEM | HEAD-UP DISPLAY (HUD) | NAVIGATION | REVERSE CAMERA | HD FRONT CAMERA (CURB VIEW) | POWER SEATS | PERFORMANCE DATA RECORDER | CHEVROLET INFOTAINMENT 3 PREMIUM SYSTEM | BOSE PERFORMANCE SERIES SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM | WIRELESS DEVICE CHARGING | REAR PARK ASSIST | HEATED SUEDED MICROFIBER-WRAPPED STEERING WHEEL | CLEAN CARFAX
This 2022 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray is #528 of 1,000 IMSA GTLM C8.R Championship Edition convertibles made for 2022. The Special C8.R plaque mounted between the seats proves that this is no regular C8.
Powered by the Legendary 6.2L LT2 V8 which makes 495 horsepower and 470 lb-ft of torque (Z51 Performance Package) This Corvette Stingray Convertible is ready to cruise!
This C8.R Championship Edition Corvette Stingray features a Hypersonic Gray Metallic exterior colour with Yellow Stripes, Yellow Z51 Performance Brembo brake calipers and Black 19 front and 20 rear Five Trident Aluminum wheels. The interior features a Two-Tone Gray over Yellow interior with Competition Sport bucket seats, Suede Steering Wheel and Yellow Stitching throughout.
The 3LT options package adds Custom Leather Wrapped Interior Package, Sueded Microfiber-Wrapped Interior Package, Power Folding exterior mirrors, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Side Blind Zone Alert, Bose Performance Series 14-speaker Sound System, HD Front Camera (Curb View), Cargo Nets, Chevrolet Infotainment 3 Premium System with Navigation with 8" diagonal HD colour Touchscreen, Head-Up Display (HUD), Memory Driver and Passenger Convenience Package, Performance Data Recorder, Rear Camera Mirror, Heated and Vented seats with power bolster and power lumbar, Heated Steering Wheel, Home Remote, Wireless Charging.
The Z51 performance package is also a must-have as it offers the Corvette's best performance. This package includes Z51 Performance Brembo Brakes, Performance Exhaust (which adds 5 horsepower and 5 lb-ft of torque), Performance rear final drive ratio, Electronic Limited Slip Differential (eLSD), Z51 Front Splitter and Rear Spoiler, Michelin Pilot Sport 4S High-Performance Tires and a Heavy-Duty Cooling System.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899.
