2023 Chevrolet Corvette

64 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

2023 Chevrolet Corvette

2023 Chevrolet Corvette

Z06 2LZ, 5.5L V8, 670HP, HUD, GT2 SEATS , BOSE

2023 Chevrolet Corvette

Z06 2LZ, 5.5L V8, 670HP, HUD, GT2 SEATS , BOSE

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

64KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10002077
  • Stock #: PC9261
  • VIN: 1G1YE2D30P5600558

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Rapid Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # PC9261
  • Mileage 64 KM

Vehicle Description

2023 CHEVROLET CORVETTE Z06 | 5.5L V8 | 670HP | 2LZ | GT2 BUCKET SEATS | PERFORMANCE EXHAUST SYSTEM | Z06 PERFORMANCE SUSPENSION | Z06 PERFORMANCE BRAKES | Z06 REAR SPOILER | BLIND SPOT | MICHELIN PILOT SPORT 4S TIRES | HEAVY DUTY COOLING SYSTEM | HEAD-UP DISPLAY (HUD) | HEATED AND VENTED SEATS | NAVIGATION | REVERSE CAMERA | HD FRONT CAMERA (CURB VIEW) | POWER SEATS | PERFORMANCE DATA RECORDER | CHEVROLET INFOTAINMENT 3 PREMIUM SYSTEM | BOSE PERFORMANCE SERIES SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM | WIRELESS DEVICE CHARGING | REAR PARK ASSIST | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | CLEAN CARFAX







Experience the pinnacle of automotive engineering with the all-new 2023 Z06 Corvette. This extraordinary machine combines heart-pounding performance, jaw-dropping design, and cutting-edge technology to redefine the limits of what's possible on the road.







Under the hood of the 2023 Z06 Corvette roars a beastly 5.5-liter V8 engine, delivering an awe-inspiring 670 horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque. Experience the rush as this powerhouse catapults you from 0 to 60 mph in a mind-blowing 2.7 seconds. With its advanced aerodynamics, enhanced cooling systems, and race-inspired components, this Corvette is built to dominate the track and the streets alike.







Prepare to turn heads wherever you go with the striking design of the 2023 Z06 Corvette. Its aggressive stance, sculpted bodylines, and carbon fiber accents exude an aura of confidence and speed. The wide rear fenders, and centeral quad-exhaust system create a visual symphony of power and performance. Step inside the cockpit, and you'll find a driver-centric environment adorned with luxurious materials and state-of-the-art technology that immerses you in the ultimate driving experience.







With its track-focused enhancements, the 2023 Z06 Corvette delivers an unparalleled driving experience. The performance suspension system, carbon-fiber structural elements ensure precise handling, maximum grip, and razor-sharp responsiveness around every corner. Take control with the customizable drive modes, allowing you to tailor your ride to your desired level of adrenaline.







Stay connected and entertained wherever your journey takes you. The 2023 Z06 Corvette features an advanced infotainment system with a vibrant touchscreen display, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and a premium audio system that fills the cabin with concert-like sound. Seamlessly integrate your smartphone and access your favorite apps, music, and navigation, all while keeping your focus on the road ahead.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Electronic Parking Brake
Emergency interior trunk release

Interior

Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Compass
Heated Steering Wheel
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Remote Engine Start
STEERING WHEEL
Cargo Area Light
driver seat
Ambient Lighting
door pockets
Air filtration
Drive mode selector
Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Phone
2
HD Radio
Radio: AM/FM

Convenience

Clock
External temperature display

Comfort

HEATED

Seating

Upholstery: Leather

Mechanical

Rear Stabilizer Bar
Battery Saver
PERFORMANCE EXHAUST
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start

Exterior

Run flat tires

Additional Features

Rear
SURROUND SOUND
Trunk release
8
digital odometer
PADDLE SHIFTER
side mirrors
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Rear spoiler: Lip
Lumbar
Active suspension
Auxiliary Oil Cooler
Interior Motion Sensor
Front
integrated turn signals
voice control
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Solar-tinted glass
Touch screen display
Jack
Vehicle immobilizer
Parking sensors: rear
range
power folding
Multi-function display
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
rearview
Vehicle and Key Memory
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Antenna type: diversity
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Storage: cargo net
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Driver seat power adjustments: height
Passenger seat power adjustments: height
Front spring type: coil
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Subwoofer: 2
Memorized settings: 2 driver
Front struts
Warnings and reminders: low fuel level
Driver adjustable suspension: ride control
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
One-touch windows: 2
Limited slip differential: rear
Gauge: oil pressure
Premium brand: Bose
Rear brake diameter: 15.0
Floor material: carpet
Cupholders: covered
Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic
Front seat type: sport bucket
Front shock type: monotube
Front suspension type: short and long arm
Rear shock type: monotube
Rear suspension type: short and long arm
Suspension control: magnetic
Satellite communications: OnStar
Front wipers: variable intermittent
Front brake diameter: 14.6
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Grille color: black
Window trim: black
Taillights: LED
Crumple zones: front
Exhaust: quad tip
Front headrests: integrated
Total speakers: 12
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Daytime running lights: LED
Emergency locking retractors: front
Painted brake calipers
Removable roof: targa top
Rearview monitor: in dash
Power door locks: anti-lockout
Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated
Wheels: painted aluminum
Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming
Navigation system: touch screen display
Battery: maintenance-free
Camera system: front
Tuned suspension: sport
Tire type: summer performance
Blind spot safety: sensor/alert
Rear struts
Digital Sound Processing
Power windows: safety reverse
Headlights: LED
Door handle color: black
Premium brakes: Brembo
Front brake width: 1.34
Programmable safety key
Cross traffic alert: rear
Multi-function remote: panic alarm
Phone: voice operated
Steering ratio: 15.7
Mid-mounted engine
Upholstery accents: perforated
Window defogger: rear
Rear brake width: 1.34
Connected in-car apps: Google POIs
Infotainment screen size: 8 in.
Customizable instrument cluster
Instrument cluster screen size: 12 in.
Wireless charging station: front
Ventilated
Infotainment: Chevrolet Infotainment System
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Smart device app function: engine start
iPod/iPhone
proximity entry system
multi-function
auto delay off
reclining
lock operation
maintenance status
maintenance due
wiper activated
reverse gear tilt
voice operated
12V front
element
Google search
with read function
horn/light operation
vehicle location
low oil level
cargo tie-down anchors and hooks
auto-locking
in dash
app marketplace integration
driving performance
voice guided directions
rear bulkhead
anti-tow sensor
camera-based
Wireless Apple CarPlay
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps
Navigation data: send destination to vehicle
Smartphone integration: wireless Android Auto
Exhaust tip color: stainless steel
USB front
USB-C front
Rear trunk/liftgate: soft close
Wi-Fi: hotspot
Smart device app compatibility: Amazon Alexa
Axle ratio: 5.56
myChevrolet with Connected Access

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

