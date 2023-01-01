$CALL+ tax & licensing
2023 Chevrolet Corvette
Z06 2LZ, 5.5L V8, 670HP, HUD, GT2 SEATS , BOSE
- Listing ID: 10002077
- Stock #: PC9261
- VIN: 1G1YE2D30P5600558
- Exterior Colour Rapid Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # PC9261
- Mileage 64 KM
2023 CHEVROLET CORVETTE Z06 | 5.5L V8 | 670HP | 2LZ | GT2 BUCKET SEATS | PERFORMANCE EXHAUST SYSTEM | Z06 PERFORMANCE SUSPENSION | Z06 PERFORMANCE BRAKES | Z06 REAR SPOILER | BLIND SPOT | MICHELIN PILOT SPORT 4S TIRES | HEAVY DUTY COOLING SYSTEM | HEAD-UP DISPLAY (HUD) | HEATED AND VENTED SEATS | NAVIGATION | REVERSE CAMERA | HD FRONT CAMERA (CURB VIEW) | POWER SEATS | PERFORMANCE DATA RECORDER | CHEVROLET INFOTAINMENT 3 PREMIUM SYSTEM | BOSE PERFORMANCE SERIES SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM | WIRELESS DEVICE CHARGING | REAR PARK ASSIST | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | CLEAN CARFAX
Experience the pinnacle of automotive engineering with the all-new 2023 Z06 Corvette. This extraordinary machine combines heart-pounding performance, jaw-dropping design, and cutting-edge technology to redefine the limits of what's possible on the road.
Under the hood of the 2023 Z06 Corvette roars a beastly 5.5-liter V8 engine, delivering an awe-inspiring 670 horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque. Experience the rush as this powerhouse catapults you from 0 to 60 mph in a mind-blowing 2.7 seconds. With its advanced aerodynamics, enhanced cooling systems, and race-inspired components, this Corvette is built to dominate the track and the streets alike.
Prepare to turn heads wherever you go with the striking design of the 2023 Z06 Corvette. Its aggressive stance, sculpted bodylines, and carbon fiber accents exude an aura of confidence and speed. The wide rear fenders, and centeral quad-exhaust system create a visual symphony of power and performance. Step inside the cockpit, and you'll find a driver-centric environment adorned with luxurious materials and state-of-the-art technology that immerses you in the ultimate driving experience.
With its track-focused enhancements, the 2023 Z06 Corvette delivers an unparalleled driving experience. The performance suspension system, carbon-fiber structural elements ensure precise handling, maximum grip, and razor-sharp responsiveness around every corner. Take control with the customizable drive modes, allowing you to tailor your ride to your desired level of adrenaline.
Stay connected and entertained wherever your journey takes you. The 2023 Z06 Corvette features an advanced infotainment system with a vibrant touchscreen display, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and a premium audio system that fills the cabin with concert-like sound. Seamlessly integrate your smartphone and access your favorite apps, music, and navigation, all while keeping your focus on the road ahead.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will
