2023 Chevrolet Corvette

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 6 4 K M Used

Listing ID: 10002077

10002077 Stock #: PC9261

PC9261 VIN: 1G1YE2D30P5600558

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Rapid Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Coupe

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 2-door

Stock # PC9261

Mileage 64 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Electronic Parking Brake Emergency interior trunk release Interior Cruise Control Tachometer Trip Odometer Compass Heated Steering Wheel HEAD-UP DISPLAY TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Remote Engine Start STEERING WHEEL Cargo Area Light driver seat Ambient Lighting door pockets Air filtration Drive mode selector Passenger Seat Media / Nav / Comm Phone 2 HD Radio Radio: AM/FM Convenience Clock External temperature display Comfort HEATED Seating Upholstery: Leather Mechanical Rear Stabilizer Bar Battery Saver PERFORMANCE EXHAUST Front stabilizer bar Push-Button Start Exterior Run flat tires Additional Features Rear SURROUND SOUND Trunk release 8 digital odometer PADDLE SHIFTER side mirrors auto on/off USB Radio data system Braking Assist Rear spoiler: Lip Lumbar Active suspension Auxiliary Oil Cooler Interior Motion Sensor Front integrated turn signals voice control speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Solar-tinted glass Touch screen display Jack Vehicle immobilizer Parking sensors: rear range power folding Multi-function display Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent rearview Vehicle and Key Memory ABS: 4-wheel Anti-theft system: alarm Front airbags: dual Side airbags: front Side mirror adjustments: power Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Steering wheel trim: leather Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener Front air conditioning zones: dual Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Antenna type: diversity Satellite radio: SiriusXM Front brake type: ventilated disc Rear brake type: ventilated disc Floor mat material: carpet Floor mats: front Power steering: variable/speed-proportional Reading lights: front Storage: cargo net Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating Rear spoiler color: body-color Driver seat power adjustments: height Passenger seat power adjustments: height Front spring type: coil Rear spring type: coil Rear suspension classification: independent Wireless data link: Bluetooth Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area Front bumper color: body-color Mirror color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Fuel economy display: MPG Driver seat: heated Passenger seat: heated Subwoofer: 2 Memorized settings: 2 driver Front struts Warnings and reminders: low fuel level Driver adjustable suspension: ride control Center console: front console with armrest and storage One-touch windows: 2 Limited slip differential: rear Gauge: oil pressure Premium brand: Bose Rear brake diameter: 15.0 Floor material: carpet Cupholders: covered Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic Front seat type: sport bucket Front shock type: monotube Front suspension type: short and long arm Rear shock type: monotube Rear suspension type: short and long arm Suspension control: magnetic Satellite communications: OnStar Front wipers: variable intermittent Front brake diameter: 14.6 Hill holder control Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth Grille color: black Window trim: black Taillights: LED Crumple zones: front Exhaust: quad tip Front headrests: integrated Total speakers: 12 Seatbelt warning sensor: front Driver assistance app: roadside assistance Daytime running lights: LED Emergency locking retractors: front Painted brake calipers Removable roof: targa top Rearview monitor: in dash Power door locks: anti-lockout Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated Wheels: painted aluminum Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming Navigation system: touch screen display Battery: maintenance-free Camera system: front Tuned suspension: sport Tire type: summer performance Blind spot safety: sensor/alert Rear struts Digital Sound Processing Power windows: safety reverse Headlights: LED Door handle color: black Premium brakes: Brembo Front brake width: 1.34 Programmable safety key Cross traffic alert: rear Multi-function remote: panic alarm Phone: voice operated Steering ratio: 15.7 Mid-mounted engine Upholstery accents: perforated Window defogger: rear Rear brake width: 1.34 Connected in-car apps: Google POIs Infotainment screen size: 8 in. Customizable instrument cluster Instrument cluster screen size: 12 in. Wireless charging station: front Ventilated Infotainment: Chevrolet Infotainment System Rearview mirror: auto-dimming Smart device app function: engine start iPod/iPhone proximity entry system multi-function auto delay off reclining lock operation maintenance status maintenance due wiper activated reverse gear tilt voice operated 12V front element Google search with read function horn/light operation vehicle location low oil level cargo tie-down anchors and hooks auto-locking in dash app marketplace integration driving performance voice guided directions rear bulkhead anti-tow sensor camera-based Wireless Apple CarPlay Exterior entry lights: approach lamps Navigation data: send destination to vehicle Smartphone integration: wireless Android Auto Exhaust tip color: stainless steel USB front USB-C front Rear trunk/liftgate: soft close Wi-Fi: hotspot Smart device app compatibility: Amazon Alexa Axle ratio: 5.56 myChevrolet with Connected Access

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.