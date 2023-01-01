Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 BMW 3 Series

79,000 KM

Details Features

$39,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$39,888

+ taxes & licensing

Autobase

905-264-5588

Contact Seller
2019 BMW 3 Series

2019 BMW 3 Series

Sedan

Watch This Vehicle

2019 BMW 3 Series

Sedan

Location

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

905-264-5588

  1. 9494155
  2. 9494155
  3. 9494155
  4. 9494155
  5. 9494155
  6. 9494155
  7. 9494155
  8. 9494155
  9. 9494155
  10. 9494155
  11. 9494155
  12. 9494155
  13. 9494155
  14. 9494155
  15. 9494155
  16. 9494155
  17. 9494155
  18. 9494155
  19. 9494155
  20. 9494155
  21. 9494155
  22. 9494155
  23. 9494155
Contact Seller

$39,888

+ taxes & licensing

79,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9494155
  • Stock #: 493742
  • VIN: WBA5R7C51KAJ80742

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 493742
  • Mileage 79,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
BACKUP CAMERA
AWD
Parking Sensors
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Autobase

2019 BMW 3 Series Se...
 79,000 KM
$39,888 + tax & lic
2020 Mercedes-Benz C...
 25,000 KM
$59,888 + tax & lic
2019 BMW 3 Series Se...
 36,000 KM
$38,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Autobase

Autobase

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

Call Dealer

905-264-XXXX

(click to show)

905-264-5588

Alternate Numbers
877-388-8379
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory