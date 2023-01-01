2014 MINI Cooper

$13,999 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 6 1 , 7 2 9 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10044609

10044609 Stock #: P8389AAX

P8389AAX VIN: WMWXM5C52ET932954

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Body Style Hatchback

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 3-cylinder

Mileage 161,729 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Powertrain 6 Speed Manual

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.