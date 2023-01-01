$13,999+ tax & licensing
2014 MINI Cooper
COOPER
Location
894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3
161,729KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10044609
- Stock #: P8389AAX
- VIN: WMWXM5C52ET932954
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Mileage 161,729 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Powertrain
6 Speed Manual
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3