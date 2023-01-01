Menu
2011 MINI Cooper

135,219 KM

Details Description Features

$11,888

+ tax & licensing
$11,888

+ taxes & licensing

AutoBerry Canada

905-265-9997

2011 MINI Cooper

2011 MINI Cooper

S ALL4

2011 MINI Cooper

S ALL4

Location

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

$11,888

+ taxes & licensing

135,219KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9460369
  • Stock #: 110-3111
  • VIN: WMWZC5C55BWH99079

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 110-3111
  • Mileage 135,219 KM

Vehicle Description

We are here to offer you the Buy From Home Program:

·         Local Test Drive: We will bring the vehicle to you at an agreed location for a test drive before buying.

·         E-Sign Documents: We will provide you with electronic versions of the contract and bill of sale via email for you to sign and send back to us simply using your mobile phone.

·         Local Delivery: We will deliver your vehicle to you at an agreed location FREE of charge. 


2011 Mini Cooper S ALL4 White On Black Leather Interior 

1.6L  V4  All Wheel Drive Automatic A/C  Heated Front Seats Power Panoramic Sunroof  Steering Wheel Mounted Controls  Push Start Engine  Bluetooth Ready  Fog Lights  Keyless Entry  Alloy Wheels 


*** ACCIDENT FREE *** CLEAN CARFAX ***

*** Fully Certified ***

*** 135,219 KM ***


CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=OqDE4aCZ5I4WanzvGHxS9umw9Ar0vVGT


3850 Steeles Ave West Unit # 17 Woodbridge, Ontario L4L 4Y6.

North East Corner of Steeles Ave W. and Weston Rd. 

PHONE: (905) 265-9997

FAX:     (905) 265-9326


Hours Of Operation:

Monday to Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Sunday: By Appointment Only.

We are open 24/7 on www.autoberry.ca

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Panoramic Sunroof
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Interior
4 Passenger
Rear Defrost
Bluetooth
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Push Button Start
AWD
Accident Free
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
2 keys
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

AutoBerry Canada

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

