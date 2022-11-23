$19,821+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$19,821
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Volkswagen
604-210-3364
2014 Volkswagen Beetle
2014 Volkswagen Beetle
Sportline 2.0T DSG at w/ Tip
Location
OpenRoad Volkswagen
3775 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
604-210-3364
$19,821
+ taxes & licensing
109,061KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9364072
- Stock #: 18UBPA02614
- VIN: 3VWVS7AT4EM602614
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Reef Blue Met
- Interior Colour Titan Black - Vienna Lthr
- Body Style Coupe
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 18UBPA02614
- Mileage 109,061 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From OpenRoad Volkswagen
OpenRoad Volkswagen
3775 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4