2014 Volkswagen Beetle

109,061 KM

Details

$19,821

+ tax & licensing
OpenRoad Volkswagen

604-210-3364

Sportline 2.0T DSG at w/ Tip

Location

OpenRoad Volkswagen

3775 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-210-3364

109,061KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9364072
  • Stock #: 18UBPA02614
  • VIN: 3VWVS7AT4EM602614

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Reef Blue Met
  • Interior Colour Titan Black - Vienna Lthr
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 18UBPA02614
  • Mileage 109,061 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

