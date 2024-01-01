Menu
Account
Sign In
2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 High Roof 170-inch Wheel Base Refrigerated Cargo Van Diesel, 3.0L V6 DOHC 24V TURBO DIESEL engine, 6 cylinder, automatic, RWD, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, power door locks, power windows, white exterior, black interior, cloth. $39,330.00 plus $375 processing fee, $39,705.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

250,249 KM

Details Description Features

$39,330

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

2500 High Roof 170-inch Wheel Base Reefer Cargo Van Diesel

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

2500 High Roof 170-inch Wheel Base Reefer Cargo Van Diesel

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

  1. 11119348
  2. 11119348
  3. 11119348
  4. 11119348
  5. 11119348
  6. 11119348
  7. 11119348
  8. 11119348
  9. 11119348
  10. 11119348
  11. 11119348
  12. 11119348
  13. 11119348
  14. 11119348
  15. 11119348
  16. 11119348
  17. 11119348
  18. 11119348
  19. 11119348
  20. 11119348
  21. 11119348
  22. 11119348
  23. 11119348
  24. 11119348
  25. 11119348
  26. 11119348
  27. 11119348
  28. 11119348
  29. 11119348
  30. 11119348
  31. 11119348
  32. 11119348
  33. 11119348
  34. 11119348
  35. 11119348
  36. 11119348
  37. 11119348
  38. 11119348
  39. 11119348
  40. 11119348
  41. 11119348
  42. 11119348
  43. 11119348
  44. 11119348
  45. 11119348
  46. 11119348
  47. 11119348
  48. 11119348
  49. 11119348
  50. 11119348
Contact Seller

$39,330

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
250,249KM
Used
VIN WD3BE8CD2HP412392

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # BC0036845
  • Mileage 250,249 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 High Roof 170-inch Wheel Base Refrigerated Cargo Van Diesel, 3.0L V6 DOHC 24V TURBO DIESEL engine, 6 cylinder, automatic, RWD, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, power door locks, power windows, white exterior, black interior, cloth. $39,330.00 plus $375 processing fee, $39,705.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio

Interior

Cruise Control
Power Door Locks

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Repo.com

Used 2007 International 4300 2 Seater Air Brakes Diesel Bucket Truck for sale in Burnaby, BC
2007 International 4300 2 Seater Air Brakes Diesel Bucket Truck 69,100 KM $59,810 + tax & lic
Used 2008 Dodge Sprinter 3500 Cargo Van Dually for sale in Burnaby, BC
2008 Dodge Sprinter 3500 Cargo Van Dually 132,066 KM $28,840 + tax & lic
Used 2008 International 7500 Tandem Bucket Truck Diesel Air Brakes for sale in Burnaby, BC
2008 International 7500 Tandem Bucket Truck Diesel Air Brakes 226,737 KM $43,750 + tax & lic

Email Repo.com

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

Call Dealer

604-522-XXXX

(click to show)

604-522-7376

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$39,330

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

Contact Seller
2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter