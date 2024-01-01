$58,510+ tax & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Express
G4500 16 Foot Reefer Cube Van 2 Seater Dually
Location
Repo.com
6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3
604-522-7376
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Commercial
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 79,694 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 Chevrolet Express G4500 16 Foot Cube Van 2 Seater Dually, Refrigeration, 6.0L V8 OHV 16V FFV Gas engine, 8 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, RWD, cruise control, manual mode, ATC temperature control, automatic headlights, aux, traction control, ATC controller, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, white exterior, grey interior, cloth. Certificate and Decal Valid to February 2025 $58,510.00 plus $375 processing fee, $58,885.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.
