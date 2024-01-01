Menu
2018 Chevrolet Express G4500 16 Foot Cube Van 2 Seater Dually, Refrigeration, 6.0L V8 OHV 16V FFV Gas engine, 8 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, RWD, cruise control, manual mode, ATC temperature control, automatic headlights, aux, traction control, ATC controller, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, white exterior, grey interior, cloth. Certificate and Decal Valid to February 2025 $58,510.00 plus $375 processing fee, $58,885.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

2018 Chevrolet Express

79,694 KM

$58,510

+ tax & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Express

G4500 16 Foot Reefer Cube Van 2 Seater Dually

2018 Chevrolet Express

G4500 16 Foot Reefer Cube Van 2 Seater Dually

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$58,510

+ taxes & licensing

79,694KM
Used
VIN 1HA6GUCG3JN001679

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 79,694 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Chevrolet Express G4500 16 Foot Cube Van 2 Seater Dually, Refrigeration, 6.0L V8 OHV 16V FFV Gas engine, 8 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, RWD, cruise control, manual mode, ATC temperature control, automatic headlights, aux, traction control, ATC controller, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, white exterior, grey interior, cloth. Certificate and Decal Valid to February 2025 $58,510.00 plus $375 processing fee, $58,885.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Driver Airbag

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio

Interior

Cruise Control
Trip Computer

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Mechanical

Locking Differential

Additional Features

Front side airbag
Automatic Load-Leveling
Vehicle Anti-Theft

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

$58,510

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2018 Chevrolet Express