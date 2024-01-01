Menu
<p>This listing seems to be missing some crucial information! We need to know the year, model, engine size, and potentially even trim level to write a compelling description.</p><p>For example, if we knew it was a 2015 Toyota Camry with a 4-cylinder engine and a well-equipped LE trim, our description could be:</p><p><strong>Get ready to experience the smooth ride and reliability of a Toyota Camry, now available at H2H Auto Group! This well-maintained 2015 Camry LE offers a comfortable and stylish interior with features like heated mirrors, power windows, and keyless entry.</strong></p><p><strong>Here are 5 features that make this Camry stand out:</strong></p><ol><li><strong>Heated Mirrors:</strong> Stay comfortable even on chilly mornings with heated side mirrors that melt away frost and fog.</li><li><strong>Keyless Entry:</strong> Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry, allowing you to unlock your car and start your journey with ease.</li><li><strong>Power Windows:</strong> Effortlessly roll your windows up and down with the touch of a button, adding to the overall comfort and convenience.</li><li><strong>Automatic Headlights:</strong> Drive with confidence knowing your headlights automatically adjust to changing light conditions, ensuring maximum visibility on the road.</li><li><strong>Bucket Seats:</strong> Experience the luxurious comfort of supportive bucket seats, perfect for long drives and everyday commutes.</li></ol><p>Once you provide the missing information, I can create a much more detailed and compelling description of this Toyota!</p><p><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI</em></p>

2009 Toyota Camry

174,226 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
11996835

Location

H2H Auto Group

16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

604-593-5191

Used
174,226KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 4T1BE46K19U263741

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # H3741
  • Mileage 174,226 KM

Vehicle Description

This listing seems to be missing some crucial information! We need to know the year, model, engine size, and potentially even trim level to write a compelling description.

For example, if we knew it was a 2015 Toyota Camry with a 4-cylinder engine and a well-equipped LE trim, our description could be:

Get ready to experience the smooth ride and reliability of a Toyota Camry, now available at H2H Auto Group! This well-maintained 2015 Camry LE offers a comfortable and stylish interior with features like heated mirrors, power windows, and keyless entry.

Here are 5 features that make this Camry stand out:

  1. Heated Mirrors: Stay comfortable even on chilly mornings with heated side mirrors that melt away frost and fog.
  2. Keyless Entry: Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry, allowing you to unlock your car and start your journey with ease.
  3. Power Windows: Effortlessly roll your windows up and down with the touch of a button, adding to the overall comfort and convenience.
  4. Automatic Headlights: Drive with confidence knowing your headlights automatically adjust to changing light conditions, ensuring maximum visibility on the road.
  5. Bucket Seats: Experience the luxurious comfort of supportive bucket seats, perfect for long drives and everyday commutes.

Once you provide the missing information, I can create a much more detailed and compelling description of this Toyota!

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

