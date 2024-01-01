$CALL+ tax & licensing
2009 Toyota Camry
FINANCING AVAILABLE
2009 Toyota Camry
FINANCING AVAILABLE
Location
H2H Auto Group
16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2
604-593-5191
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # H3741
- Mileage 174,226 KM
Vehicle Description
This listing seems to be missing some crucial information! We need to know the year, model, engine size, and potentially even trim level to write a compelling description.
For example, if we knew it was a 2015 Toyota Camry with a 4-cylinder engine and a well-equipped LE trim, our description could be:
Get ready to experience the smooth ride and reliability of a Toyota Camry, now available at H2H Auto Group! This well-maintained 2015 Camry LE offers a comfortable and stylish interior with features like heated mirrors, power windows, and keyless entry.
Here are 5 features that make this Camry stand out:
- Heated Mirrors: Stay comfortable even on chilly mornings with heated side mirrors that melt away frost and fog.
- Keyless Entry: Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry, allowing you to unlock your car and start your journey with ease.
- Power Windows: Effortlessly roll your windows up and down with the touch of a button, adding to the overall comfort and convenience.
- Automatic Headlights: Drive with confidence knowing your headlights automatically adjust to changing light conditions, ensuring maximum visibility on the road.
- Bucket Seats: Experience the luxurious comfort of supportive bucket seats, perfect for long drives and everyday commutes.
Once you provide the missing information, I can create a much more detailed and compelling description of this Toyota!
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From H2H Auto Group
Email H2H Auto Group
H2H Auto Group
Call Dealer
604-593-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
604-593-5191