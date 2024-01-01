$22,500+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2018 Ford Edge
SE AWD
2018 Ford Edge
SE AWD
Location
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7
204-717-5500
$22,500
+ taxes & licensing
Used
88,089KM
VIN 2FMPK4G90JBC28693
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 88,089 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2018 Ford Edge SE AWD is a versatile and robust SUV designed to cater to those who seek both performance and convenience in their daily commute or adventurous outings. Its exterior is finished in a sleek grey color, which is elegantly complemented by a grey interior, creating a harmonious and stylish look.
Under the hood of this capable SUV lies a powerful 2.0L EcoBoost engine that provides an energetic performance without compromising on efficiency. The engine is paired with a smooth 6-speed automatic transmission that enhances driving dynamics, and the All Wheel Drive system ensures superior traction and stability across various driving conditions.
Key Features of the 2018 Ford Edge SE AWD include:
- A vibrant color LCD infotainment screen for easy control over vehicle settings, entertainment, and connectivity.
- SYNC voice recognition communication and entertainment system for hands-free control and seamless integration with your devices.
- Rear privacy glass and a rear spoiler that not only enhance privacy but also contribute to the vehicle's sporty aesthetic.
- Remote keyless entry and push-button start for quick and easy access to the vehicle without fumbling for keys.
- A reverse camera system that offers enhanced visibility and assists with safe and efficient parking.
- 18-inch aluminum wheels that provide both a stylish accent and a smooth, stable ride.
In terms of safety and convenience, the 2018 Ford Edge is well-equipped with:
- Power Windows for ease of operation.
- Alloy / Aluminum Wheels for durability and improved performance.
- Telescopic Steering Wheel for adjustable comfort and better control.
- Cruise Control for relaxed long-distance driving.
- Passenger Front Airbag Off/On to customize safety according to occupancy.
- Driver Side Airbag to protect the driver in case of a collision.
- Anti-lock Brakes / ABS to prevent wheel lock-up during emergency braking.
- Child Safety Locks to ensure the protection of young passengers.
The vehicle also boasts a commendable fuel economy, with an estimated 11.9L/100km in the city and 8.7L/100km on the highway, which makes it an economical choice for both urban and long-distance travel. It is crafted with a 5-door configuration, providing easy access and ample space for passengers and cargo alike.
This particular Ford Edge comes with the assurance of a Sisson Auto Certified 3 month 6000km Powertrain Warranty with 24-hour Roadside Assistance, ensuring peace of mind for the new owner.
Sisson Auto prides itself on a transparent and hassle-free purchasing experience, with additional perks like a 3-day/600 km No-Hassle Return Policy, a 30-day exchange privilege, safety recall checks, and a complimentary CarFax history report. The dealership also offers the convenience of free home delivery within 200 km.
Overall, this 2018 Ford Edge SE AWD is a superb choice for those who value a blend of power, sophistication, and utility in their vehicle. With its array of features and reliable performance, it is ready to tackle whatever the road may bring.
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Safety
Child Safety Locks
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7
Call Dealer
204-717-XXXX(click to show)
$22,500
+ taxes & licensing
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
204-717-5500
2018 Ford Edge