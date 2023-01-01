2015 Chevrolet Cruze...

$14,975 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 5 6 , 0 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 9707059

9707059 VIN: 1G1PC5SBXF7260853

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Charcoal

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 156,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.