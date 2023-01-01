Menu
2015 Chevrolet Cruze

156,000 KM

Details Description

$14,975

+ tax & licensing
$14,975

+ taxes & licensing

Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd

1-855-854-3300

2015 Chevrolet Cruze

2015 Chevrolet Cruze

1LT

2015 Chevrolet Cruze

1LT

Location

Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd

3000 Main St, West Saint Paul, MB R2V 4T4

1-855-854-3300

$14,975

+ taxes & licensing

156,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9707059
  • VIN: 1G1PC5SBXF7260853

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 156,000 KM

Vehicle Description

1.4LTR
A/C
Tilt
Cruise
Power windows
Power locks
Power mirrors
CD player with auxiliary input
MY LINK / Bluetooth
156,000kms!
Factory remote starter
Back up camera
Brand new tires
Original Manitoba car!

$14,975 Safetied
Financing and Warranty Available at Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd
www.FineRideAutoSales.ca

Call: 204-415-3300 or 1-855-854-3300
Text: 204-226-1790
View in person at: Unit 3-3000 Main Street

DLR# 4614
**Plus applicable taxes**

***WINTER HOURS***

Monday 9am to 6pm
Tuesday 9am to 6pm
Wednesday 9am to 6pm
Thursday 9am to 6pm
Friday 9am to 6pm
Saturday 10am to 2pm
Sunday CLOSED

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

