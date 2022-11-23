2017 Chevrolet Cruze...

Come See What All The Hype Is About at Birchwood Kia- 1364 Regent Avenue!
Vehicle Features
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
STEERING WHEEL
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Start
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Oil life monitoring system
Remote Vehicle Starter System
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Steering Column, manual tilt and telescopic
FOB Controls -inc: Remote Engine Start
Seat adjuster, driver 8-way power
Seats, heated driver and front passenger
Steering wheel, leather-wrapped 3-spoke
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
Map pockets, driver and front passenger seatbacks
Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night
Console, floor, with armrest
Driver Information Centre, monochromatic display
Steering wheel controls, mounted audio and phone interface controls
Steering wheel, heated
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Rear air ducts, floor mounted
Engine immobilizer, theft-deterrent system
Lighting, interior, trunk/cargo area
Armrest, rear centre, fold-down with 2 cupholders
Head restraints, 2-way adjustable, front
Lighting, interior, ambient
Seat adjuster, front passenger 4-way manual
Seat, rear 60/40 split-folding includes centre fold-down armrest with 2 cupholders
Sensor, cabin humidity
Trunk release, power, remote
Warning tones, driver and front passenger safety belts
Front Wheel Drive
Front-wheel drive
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Alternator, 130 amps
Axle, 3.14 ratio
Battery, 80AH
Brake lining, high-performance, noise and dust performance
Brake, parking, manual, foot apply
Brakes, 4-wheel disc, 4-wheel antilock, Duralife
Coolant protection, engine
Engine control, stop-start system
Engine, 1.4L turbo DOHC 4-cylinder DI with Continuous Variable Valve Timing (CVVT) (153 hp [114.08 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 177 lb-ft of torque [239 N-m] @ 2000-4000 rpm)
Steering, power, electric rack-mounted, reduced travel
Suspension, front MacPherson strut
Suspension, rear, compound crank with Z-link for enhanced rear stability
Brake Assist
Hill Descent Control
Air Bags
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
StabiliTrak, stability control system
Safety belts, 3-point, rear centre position
Rear Vision Camera display integrated into Chevrolet MyLink radio
Air bags, 10 total frontal and knee for driver and front passenger side-impact seat-mounted and roof rail for front and rear outboard seating positions, includes Passenger Sensing System
Restraint provisions, latch
Safety belts, front pretensioner
Teen Driver mode
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Audio system feature, 6-speaker system
Antenna, integral rear window
HEATED
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Glass, solar absorbing
Tire, T115/70R16, blackwall, compact spare
Windshield, solar absorbing
Wipers, front intermittent, variable
Wheel, spare, 16" (40.6 cm) steel
Door handles, body-colour with chrome strip
Headlamps, halogen dual projector with LED signature lighting with automatic on/off and delay
Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, manual-folding with turn signal indicators