2017 Chevrolet Cruze...

$21,122 + taxes & licensing 9 1 , 0 8 7 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9443979

9443979 Stock #: F4WHUV

F4WHUV VIN: 1G1BF5SM3H7208325

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Mosaic Black Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 91,087 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Cruise Control Leather Steering Wheel STEERING WHEEL Engine Immobilizer Keyless Start Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Oil life monitoring system Remote Vehicle Starter System Manual tilt/telescoping steering column FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Steering Column, manual tilt and telescopic FOB Controls -inc: Remote Engine Start Seat adjuster, driver 8-way power Seats, heated driver and front passenger Steering wheel, leather-wrapped 3-spoke Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors Map pockets, driver and front passenger seatbacks Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night Console, floor, with armrest Driver Information Centre, monochromatic display Steering wheel controls, mounted audio and phone interface controls Steering wheel, heated Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel Rear air ducts, floor mounted Engine immobilizer, theft-deterrent system Lighting, interior, trunk/cargo area Armrest, rear centre, fold-down with 2 cupholders Head restraints, 2-way adjustable, front Lighting, interior, ambient Seat adjuster, front passenger 4-way manual Seat, rear 60/40 split-folding includes centre fold-down armrest with 2 cupholders Sensor, cabin humidity Trunk release, power, remote Warning tones, driver and front passenger safety belts Mechanical Front Wheel Drive Front-wheel drive Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Alternator, 130 amps Axle, 3.14 ratio Battery, 80AH Brake lining, high-performance, noise and dust performance Brake, parking, manual, foot apply Brakes, 4-wheel disc, 4-wheel antilock, Duralife Coolant protection, engine Engine control, stop-start system Engine, 1.4L turbo DOHC 4-cylinder DI with Continuous Variable Valve Timing (CVVT) (153 hp [114.08 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 177 lb-ft of torque [239 N-m] @ 2000-4000 rpm) Steering, power, electric rack-mounted, reduced travel Suspension, front MacPherson strut Suspension, rear, compound crank with Z-link for enhanced rear stability Safety Brake Assist Hill Descent Control Air Bags Electronic stability control (ESC) Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera StabiliTrak, stability control system Safety belts, 3-point, rear centre position Rear Vision Camera display integrated into Chevrolet MyLink radio Air bags, 10 total frontal and knee for driver and front passenger side-impact seat-mounted and roof rail for front and rear outboard seating positions, includes Passenger Sensing System Restraint provisions, latch Safety belts, front pretensioner Teen Driver mode Media / Nav / Comm Steering Wheel Audio Controls Audio system feature, 6-speaker system Antenna, integral rear window Comfort HEATED Exterior Variable Intermittent Wipers Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Glass, solar absorbing Tire, T115/70R16, blackwall, compact spare Windshield, solar absorbing Wipers, front intermittent, variable Wheel, spare, 16" (40.6 cm) steel Door handles, body-colour with chrome strip Headlamps, halogen dual projector with LED signature lighting with automatic on/off and delay Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, manual-folding with turn signal indicators Mouldings, bright, side window surround Additional Features ABS and Driveline Traction Control Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS includes Passenger Sensing System Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake Front Vented Discs Windows and Sunroof/Convertible Roof Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming 10 total frontal and knee for driver and front passenger side-impact seat-mounted and roof rail for front and rear outboard seating positions Heated Power Front Seats -inc: 4-way power front lumbar 4-way manually adjustable headrests and driver and passenger 3-setting memory seats Side Impact Protection System (SIPS)-inc: front seat side-impact airbags front/rear side-impact Inflatable Curtains (IC)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.