2017 Chevrolet Cruze...

$19,200 + taxes & licensing 9 6 , 5 1 2 K M Used

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9447940

9447940 Stock #: F4W1TF

F4W1TF VIN: 1G1BE5SM4H7182238

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Mosaic Black Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 96,512 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Hill Descent Control Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Air Bags Electronic stability control (ESC) Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera StabiliTrak, stability control system Safety belts, 3-point, rear centre position Rear Vision Camera display integrated into Chevrolet MyLink radio Air bags, 10 total frontal and knee for driver and front passenger side-impact seat-mounted and roof rail for front and rear outboard seating positions, includes Passenger Sensing System Restraint provisions, latch Safety belts, front pretensioner Teen Driver mode Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Cruise Control tilt steering Rear View Camera HEATED FRONT SEATS Front Reading Lamps Remote Trunk Release Front air conditioning Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Oil life monitoring system Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Steering Column, manual tilt and telescopic Seats, heated driver and front passenger Map pockets, driver and front passenger seatbacks Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night Console, floor, with armrest Driver Information Centre, monochromatic display Steering wheel controls, mounted audio and phone interface controls Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel Seat adjuster, front passenger 2-way manual Rear air ducts, floor mounted Lighting, interior, trunk/cargo area Armrest, rear centre, fold-down with 2 cupholders Head restraints, 2-way adjustable, front Seat, rear 60/40 split-folding includes centre fold-down armrest with 2 cupholders Sensor, cabin humidity Trunk release, power, remote Warning tones, driver and front passenger safety belts Air conditioning, single-zone electronic includes air filter Seat adjuster, driver 6-way manual Key, primary foldable, additional foldable (Deleted when (6K5) LT Convenience Package is ordered.) Lighting, interior overhead courtesy lamp and dual reading lamps Lighting, interior, roof, rear courtesy Steering wheel, 3-spoke, deluxe Windows, power with driver and front passenger Express-Down Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Front-wheel drive Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Alternator, 130 amps Axle, 3.14 ratio Battery, 80AH Brake lining, high-performance, noise and dust performance Brake, parking, manual, foot apply Brakes, 4-wheel disc, 4-wheel antilock, Duralife Coolant protection, engine Engine control, stop-start system Engine, 1.4L turbo DOHC 4-cylinder DI with Continuous Variable Valve Timing (CVVT) (153 hp [114.08 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 177 lb-ft of torque [239 N-m] @ 2000-4000 rpm) Steering, power, electric rack-mounted, reduced travel Suspension, front MacPherson strut Suspension, rear, compound crank Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Media / Nav / Comm Steering Wheel Audio Controls Audio system feature, 6-speaker system Antenna, integral rear window Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Exterior Variable Intermittent Wipers Auto On/Off Headlamps Temporary spare tire Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Glass, solar absorbing Door handles, body-colour Tire, T115/70R16, blackwall, compact spare Windshield, solar absorbing Wipers, front intermittent, variable Wheel, spare, 16" (40.6 cm) steel Headlamps, halogen dual projector with LED signature lighting with automatic on/off and delay Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, manual-folding Mouldings, bright beltline (Not included when ordering (WBL) Redline Edition.) Additional Features ABS and Driveline Traction Control Driver Side Airbag Front dome lamp w/map lights Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Rear Head Side Impact Airbag 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS includes Passenger Sensing System Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake Front Vented Discs Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming Rear Body Side Impact Airbag 10 total frontal and knee for driver and front passenger side-impact seat-mounted and roof rail for front and rear outboard seating positions Heated Power Front Seats -inc: 4-way power front lumbar 4-way manually adjustable headrests and driver and passenger 3-setting memory seats Side Impact Protection System (SIPS)-inc: front seat side-impact airbags front/rear side-impact Inflatable Curtains (IC)

