2016 Kia Rio

80,000 KM

$CALL

Kelligrews Auto Mart

709-240-1995

LX+

LX+

Location

787 Conception Bay Hwy, Conception Bay South, NL A1X 3G3

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

80,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9547036
  • VIN: KNADM4A31G6590381

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 80,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
CD Player
Automatic Headlights

787 Conception Bay Hwy, Conception Bay South, NL A1X 3G3

709-240-1995

