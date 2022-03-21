Menu
2016 Dodge Journey

221,000 KM

Details Description Features

$9,900

+ tax & licensing
Hansen Truck and Car Sales

905-463-0928

Canada Value Pkg

Location

5 Hansen Rd., Brampton, ON L6W 3H6

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

221,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 8802266
  • Stock #: DJ88
  • VIN: 3C4PDCAB1GT182793

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 221,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 JOURNEY 7 PASSANGER 4 CYCLNDER COMES CERTIFIED .

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

5 Hansen Rd., Brampton, ON L6W 3H6

