Small SUV 4WD, Trail AWD, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Gas 4cyl 2.5 L/152

2023 Toyota RAV4

33,660 KM

Details

$42,995

+ tax & licensing
2023 Toyota RAV4

TRAIL

12167616

2023 Toyota RAV4

TRAIL

Location

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

$42,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
33,660KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2T3J1RFV1PW381050

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 33,660 KM

Vehicle Description

Small SUV 4WD, Trail AWD, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Gas 4cyl 2.5 L/152

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
905-772-3636

$42,995

+ taxes & licensing

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

905-772-3636

2023 Toyota RAV4