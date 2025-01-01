$9,999+ tax & licensing
2014 Nissan Pathfinder
4WD 4DR SL
Location
True North Auto Brokers
421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5
(289) 252-1583
Certified
$9,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 168,446 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2014 White Nissan Pathfinder 4WD 4dr SL offers the perfect mix of style, performance, and comfort. Ready for any adventure, this SUV features a robust 4WD system, a spacious interior, and a smooth 6-cylinder engine, ensuring a seamless driving experience whether you're on city streets or off-road trails.
Key Features:
- 4WD Capability: Confidently handle any terrain.
- Spacious Interior: Seats up to 7 passengers with plenty of cargo space.
- Efficient Engine: Powerful 6-cylinder engine with excellent fuel economy.
- Advanced Safety: Equipped with stability and traction control, plus airbags.
- Comfort & Convenience: Leather seating, dual-zone climate, and premium sound.
Price excludes taxes and licensing fee.
***Complimentary FULL tank of gas and 6 month basic Power train warranty**
(289) 252-1583