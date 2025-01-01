2014 Nissan Pathfinder

Menu
<p>The 2014 White Nissan Pathfinder 4WD 4dr SL offers the perfect mix of style, performance, and comfort. Ready for any adventure, this SUV features a robust 4WD system, a spacious interior, and a smooth 6-cylinder engine, ensuring a seamless driving experience whether youre on city streets or off-road trails.</p><p>Key Features:</p><ul><li><strong>4WD Capability</strong>: Confidently handle any terrain.</li><li><strong>Spacious Interior</strong>: Seats up to 7 passengers with plenty of cargo space.</li><li><strong>Efficient Engine</strong>: Powerful 6-cylinder engine with excellent fuel economy.</li><li><strong>Advanced Safety</strong>: Equipped with stability and traction control, plus airbags.</li><li><strong>Comfort & Convenience</strong>: Leather seating, dual-zone climate, and premium sound.</li></ul><p style=border: 0px solid #e4e4e7; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / 0.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; margin: 1.25em 0px; color: #374151; font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff;><span style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; color: #000000; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: medium;>Price excludes taxes and licensing fee. </span></p><p style=border: 0px solid #e4e4e7; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / 0.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; margin: 1.25em 0px; color: #374151; font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff;><span style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; color: #000000; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 18.6667px; font-weight: bold;>***Complimentary FULL tank of gas and 6 month basic Power train warranty**</span></p>

2014 Nissan Pathfinder

168,446 KM

$9,999

+ tax & licensing
2014 Nissan Pathfinder

4WD 4DR SL

12164595

2014 Nissan Pathfinder

4WD 4DR SL

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

(289) 252-1583

Logo_AccidentFree_LowKilometer

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
168,446KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5N1AR2MM7EC655972

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 168,446 KM

The 2014 White Nissan Pathfinder 4WD 4dr SL offers the perfect mix of style, performance, and comfort. Ready for any adventure, this SUV features a robust 4WD system, a spacious interior, and a smooth 6-cylinder engine, ensuring a seamless driving experience whether you're on city streets or off-road trails.

Key Features:

  • 4WD Capability: Confidently handle any terrain.
  • Spacious Interior: Seats up to 7 passengers with plenty of cargo space.
  • Efficient Engine: Powerful 6-cylinder engine with excellent fuel economy.
  • Advanced Safety: Equipped with stability and traction control, plus airbags.
  • Comfort & Convenience: Leather seating, dual-zone climate, and premium sound.

Price excludes taxes and licensing fee. 

***Complimentary FULL tank of gas and 6 month basic Power train warranty**

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Climate Control

Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

True North Auto Brokers

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

(289) 252-1583

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

True North Auto Brokers

(289) 252-1583

2014 Nissan Pathfinder