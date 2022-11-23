$2,888+ tax & licensing
2013 MINI Cooper
CLEARANCE - AS IS SPECIAL !
Location
The Vault Automotive Collection
310 Millway Ave Unit 4&5, Concord, ON L4K 3W3
Sold As Is
$2,888
- Listing ID: 9434715
- Stock #: VM0007
- VIN: WMWSU3C5XDT690007
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 259,667 KM
Vehicle Description
Brakes recently replaced as well as front strut assemblies engine is miss firing , starts and idles ( not diagnosed ) ABS/ Traction Control Light on Has Navigation, Mini connect interface -Xenon Headlights -Sunroof - Heated seats
This vehicle is being sold “as-is”, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
The Vault Automotive Collection Inc. is a Registered OMVIC Dealer and a member of UCDA - Buy with Confidence
We are located at 310 Millway Ave, Vaughan Unit 4.
We are by appointment only.
Our office hours are Monday thru Friday 11 am - 7 pm & Saturdays 10 am - 3 pm.
Website : www.thevaultac.com , email : sales@thevaultac.com Tel: 647-330-1950
Vehicle Features
