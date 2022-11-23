$5,500+ tax & licensing
$5,500
+ taxes & licensing
1st Auto Group
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
2001 BMW 3 Series
325Ci 2dr Convertible
Location
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$5,500
+ taxes & licensing
235,580KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9338887
- VIN: wbabs33451jy41602
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Tan Leather
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 235,580 KM
Vehicle Description
Very rear classic car. NO ACCIDENTS. Loaded, cold a/c, cruise, heated/power seats, keyless entry, fogs. Engine, transmission & clutch work amazing, it drives super smooth. No rips on the soft top, leather is in great shape, very minor rust spots. CERTIFIED.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rollover protection bars
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Warranty Available
Climate Control
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
