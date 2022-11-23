2001 BMW 3 Series

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Listing ID: 9338887

9338887 VIN: wbabs33451jy41602

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Tan Leather

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 4

Mileage 235,580 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Rollover protection bars Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Winter Tires Aluminum Wheels Temporary spare tire Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Remote Trunk Release Convenience Keyless Entry Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Bluetooth Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Power Driver Seat Warranty Warranty Available Comfort Climate Control

