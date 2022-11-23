Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2001 BMW 3 Series

235,580 KM

Details Description Features

$5,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$5,500

+ taxes & licensing

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Contact Seller
2001 BMW 3 Series

2001 BMW 3 Series

325Ci 2dr Convertible

Watch This Vehicle

2001 BMW 3 Series

325Ci 2dr Convertible

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$5,500

+ taxes & licensing

235,580KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9338887
  • VIN: wbabs33451jy41602

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Tan Leather
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 235,580 KM

Vehicle Description

Very rear classic car. NO ACCIDENTS. Loaded, cold a/c,  cruise, heated/power seats,  keyless entry, fogs. Engine, transmission & clutch work amazing, it drives super smooth. No rips on the soft top, leather is in great shape, very minor rust spots. CERTIFIED.  

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rollover protection bars
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Warranty Available
Climate Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From 1st Auto Group

2015 Fiat 500 2dr HB...
 216,455 KM
$8,800 + tax & lic
2011 Nissan Quest 4d...
 82,415 KM
$12,800 + tax & lic
2013 Dodge Journey A...
 112,845 KM
$12,500 + tax & lic

Email 1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

Call Dealer

416-823-XXXX

(click to show)

416-823-2403

Alternate Numbers
Office/Fax: 416-233-2470
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory