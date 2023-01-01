Menu
2011 BMW 3 Series

145,878 KM

Details Description Features

$9,800

+ tax & licensing
$9,800

+ taxes & licensing

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

2011 BMW 3 Series

2011 BMW 3 Series

328i Executive Edition w/Navi

2011 BMW 3 Series

328i Executive Edition w/Navi

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$9,800

+ taxes & licensing

145,878KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9564352
  • Stock #: pdc016
  • VIN: wbapk7g57bnn70602

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # pdc016
  • Mileage 145,878 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCE FROM 7.9%  

LOW KM !!!   Fully loaded, Navi, P-Moon, Backup Sensors, Axillary, USB, heated steering wheel, real leather int. like new & all fact. options. MUST SEE. MUST DRIVE. CERTIFIED.  

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth

1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403

Alternate Numbers
Office/Fax: 416-233-2470
