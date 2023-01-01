2011 BMW 3 Series

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $9,800 + taxes & licensing 1 4 5 , 8 7 8 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

9564352 Stock #: pdc016

pdc016 VIN: wbapk7g57bnn70602

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Brown

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 145,878 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Push Button Start Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Safety Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Heated Steering Wheel GPS Navigation Anti-Theft System Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Split Rear Seat Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth

