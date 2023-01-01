$9,800+ tax & licensing
$9,800
+ taxes & licensing
1st Auto Group
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
2011 BMW 3 Series
328i Executive Edition w/Navi
Location
1st Auto Group
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
145,878KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9564352
- VIN: wbapk7g57bnn70602
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # pdc016
- Mileage 145,878 KM
Vehicle Description
FINANCE FROM 7.9%
LOW KM !!! Fully loaded, Navi, P-Moon, Backup Sensors, Axillary, USB, heated steering wheel, real leather int. like new & all fact. options. MUST SEE. MUST DRIVE. CERTIFIED.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
