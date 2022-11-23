Menu
2015 Ford Focus

180,745 KM

Details

$7,990

+ tax & licensing
$7,990

+ taxes & licensing

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

2015 Ford Focus

2015 Ford Focus

5DR HB SE

2015 Ford Focus

5DR HB SE

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$7,990

+ taxes & licensing

180,745KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9348805
  • Stock #: pdc030
  • VIN: 1FADP3K27FL245601

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 180,745 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCE FROM 5.9%  

Loaded, Backup Cam, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, cruise, alloys, keyless. NO ACCIDENTS. Runs great. CERTIFIED.  

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Keyless Entry
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

