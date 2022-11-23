$7,990+ tax & licensing
$7,990
+ taxes & licensing
2015 Ford Focus
5DR HB SE
Location
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
180,745KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9348805
- Stock #: pdc030
- VIN: 1FADP3K27FL245601
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 180,745 KM
Vehicle Description
FINANCE FROM 5.9%
Loaded, Backup Cam, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, cruise, alloys, keyless. NO ACCIDENTS. Runs great. CERTIFIED.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Keyless Entry
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
