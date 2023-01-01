$39,999+ tax & licensing
519-829-5628
2019 Ford F-250
XLT,Super Cab,6.75"Box,AWD,Certified,Rebuilt,
Location
Vendora Credit Inc
450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$39,999
- Listing ID: 10500834
- VIN: 1FT7X2B63KED57704
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 150,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Auto, A/C, Bluetooth, Back up Camera, AWD, Tinted, Side Step, Fog Lights, Bug Deflector, Certified, Trailer Hitch, V8, 6.2 L Gas, Crew Cab, New Rear Brakes, Rebuilt, Good Running Condition, Solid Truck, Must See!!!
We Finance,,,
OMVIC Licensed, UCDA & CarFax Member,,,
We specialize in domestic and import vehicles! Our wide selection offers something for every need and budget! Come visit us @ 450 Belmont Ave West, Kitchener!
Vehicle Features
