2019 Ford F-250

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $39,999 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 5 0 , 0 0 0 K M Used Good Condition

Listing ID: 10500834

10500834 VIN: 1FT7X2B63KED57704

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 150,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Trailer Hitch Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rearview Camera Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Wireless Charger Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.