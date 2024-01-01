Menu
Black 2022 Kia Soul EX EX | AUTO | AC | APPLE CAR PLAY | BACK UP CAMERA | EX | AUTO | AC | APPLE CAR PLAY | BACK UP CAMERA | 4D Hatchback 2.0L I4 MPI DOHC 16V LEV3-SULEV30 147hp CVT FWD | Heated Seats, | Bluetooth, | Apple CarPlay, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Brake assist, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Fully automatic headlights, Heated front seats, Panic alarm, Power steering, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer.

2022 Kia Soul

50,987 KM

Location

Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2

548-490-3809

Used
50,987KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KNDJ33AU0N7176379

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 50,987 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

2022 Kia Soul