2014 RAM 1500
BIG HORN*4X4*CREW CAB*CERTIFIED
2014 RAM 1500
BIG HORN*4X4*CREW CAB*CERTIFIED
Location
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
519-659-7111
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
237,053KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 1C6RR7LT4ES371256
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 237,053 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Exterior
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Warranty
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
