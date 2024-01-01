Menu
2014 RAM 1500

237,053 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
BIG HORN*4X4*CREW CAB*CERTIFIED

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

237,053KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 1C6RR7LT4ES371256

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 237,053 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

