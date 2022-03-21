Menu
2015 Chevrolet Corvette

32,200 KM

Details Description Features

$74,995

+ tax & licensing
$74,995

+ taxes & licensing

Carmix Auto

519-852-6401

2015 Chevrolet Corvette

2015 Chevrolet Corvette

Z51 2LT

2015 Chevrolet Corvette

Z51 2LT

Location

Carmix Auto

696 Wharncliffe Rd South, London, ON N6J 2N4

519-852-6401

Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$74,995

+ taxes & licensing

32,200KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8811419
  • VIN: 1G1YJ3D78F5123588

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 32,200 KM

Vehicle Description

Supercharged!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
HID Headlights
Climate Control
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Heads-Up Display
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Convertible Soft Top
Bluetooth Connection

