2011 BMW 3 Series

171,450 KM

Details Description Features

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

Sport Wagon 328i XDrive *FREE ACCIDENT* CERTIFIED BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS PANO ROOF CRUISE ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

171,450KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10008159
  • Stock #: A2140
  • VIN: WBAUU3C55BA541733

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 171,450 KM

Vehicle Description

*FREE ACCIDENT*LOCAL ONATRIO CAR*CERTIFIED*SERVICE RECORDS*GREAT CONDITIONS* Very Clean AWD BMW 328i 3.0L 4 CYL with Automatic Transmission. White on Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/ AUX, AC, Dual Climate Control, Alloys, Heated Leather Front Seats, Bluetooth, Pano Sunroof, Keyless, Cruise Control, Dual Power Front Seats, Memory Driver Seat, Fog Lights, Push to Start, Premium Audio System, Side Turning Signals, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more detail
Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. Nine O Five-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!


We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

Find our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Panoramic Sunroof
Chrome Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Dual front airbags
Knee airbag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth

Windows

Sunroof
Rear Defrost

Seating

Leather Interior
Memory Seats
5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Trim

Wood Trim Interior

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic lights
Fully loaded
Accident Free
Wheel Locks
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
2 keys
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

