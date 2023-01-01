2011 BMW 3 Series

$10,995+ tax & licensing
$10,995
+ taxes & licensing
Auto Moto of Ontario
905-281-2255
Sport Wagon 328i XDrive *FREE ACCIDENT* CERTIFIED BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS PANO ROOF CRUISE ALLOYS
171,450KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10008159
- Stock #: A2140
- VIN: WBAUU3C55BA541733
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pearl White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more detail
Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. Nine O Five-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.
Find our inventory at www automotoinc ca
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Panoramic Sunroof
Chrome Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Safety
Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Dual front airbags
Knee airbag
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Windows
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Seating
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Trim
Wood Trim Interior
Additional Features
AWD
Automatic lights
Fully loaded
Accident Free
Wheel Locks
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
2 keys
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA
