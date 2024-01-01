$98,000+ tax & licensing
2023 Ford F-250
Super Duty SRW Platinum
Location
Erinwood Ford Sales Inc
2395 Motorway Blvd, Mississauga, ON L5L 1V4
905-828-1600
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$98,000
+ taxes & licensing
11,235KM
Used
VIN 1FT8W2BT5PEC74747
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 13576
- Mileage 11,235 KM
2023 Ford F-250