$10,900+ tax & licensing
$10,900
+ taxes & licensing
2010 Ford Econoline
Cargo Van E-350 SUPER DUTY COMMERCIAL
916 Caledonia Rd, North York, ON M6B 3Y1
219,000KM
Used
- Stock #: A60522
- VIN: 1FTSE3EL8ADA60522
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Mileage 219,000 KM
Vehicle Description
auto air conditioning electric generator 110 and 220 v certified ready to work
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Rear Wheel Drive
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Pwr steering
Transmission oil cooler
120-amp alternator
Electronic throttle control
HD front/rear shock absorbers
Battery saver feature
Pwr 4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes
2 ton jack *Not included if spare tire & wheel delete is ordered*
Semi-float rear suspension
Twin I-beam front suspension
Interior
Tilt Steering Column
SecuriLock passive anti-theft system
ash tray
Black plastic stepwell pads
Driver & front passenger A-pillar interior grab handle
Courtesy light switches on all doors
Safety
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Dual note electric horn
Child tethers on designated seating positions
Exterior
Interval windshield wipers
Hinged 60/40 side cargo doors
Additional Features
(3) cupholders
LT245/75R16E all-season BSW tires
9500# GVWR
5.4L SOHC EFI V8 FLEX FUEL ENGINE
138 wheelbase
Slimline engine cover console w/dual bin stowage
centre & rear cargo
Handling pkg-inc: front stabilizer bar
Lights-inc: front dome
Modified vehicle wiring kit & system -inc: under hood powertrain circuit tap-ins including pwr takeoff functions & vehicle speed output
modified vehicle connections for customized wiring harness provisions
extended CHMSL takeout length
extended mid speaker takeout length and courtesy lamp override jumper
