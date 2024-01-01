Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Dodge Journey

238,838 KM

Details Features

$7,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Dodge Journey

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Dodge Journey

SE

Location

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

239 Bloor St. E., Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3

905-721-8168

  1. 1724426200
  2. 1724426242
  3. 1724426262
  4. 1724426280
  5. 1724426288
  6. 1724426298
  7. 1724426306
  8. 1724426314
  9. 1724426322
  10. 1724426330
  11. 1724426339
  12. 1724426347
  13. 1724426354
  14. 1724426362
  15. 1724426370
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
238,838KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3C4PDCAB1GT232513

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 238,838 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2014 Hyundai Elantra GT GT for sale in Oshawa, ON
2014 Hyundai Elantra GT GT 0 $9,999 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Hyundai Elantra GL for sale in Oshawa, ON
2017 Hyundai Elantra GL 191,811 KM $9,999 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ for sale in Oshawa, ON
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ 231,849 KM $20,999 + tax & lic

Email Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

239 Bloor St. E., Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-721-XXXX

(click to show)

905-721-8168

Alternate Numbers
647-808-7929
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

905-721-8168

Contact Seller
2016 Dodge Journey