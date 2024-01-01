Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Welcome to Torontos premier automotive destination, where excellence meets experience in every service we provide. With a legacy spanning over two decades, our commitment to quality remains unwavering. At Toronto Best Auto, our esteemed reputation as a five-star establishment is a testament to our dedication. Our state-of-the-art mechanic shop ensures each vehicle is meticulously cared for, guaranteeing not only safety but optimal performance on every drive. Every vehicle entrusted to us receives the utmost attention and expertise, treating each car as if it were our own. Our passion for automotive excellence drives us to exceed expectations, delivering a premium experience rooted in trust and reliability. Discover the Toronto Best Auto difference where your vehicles journey is our top priority.</p><p><span id=jodit-selection_marker_1727391530677_6011133227000207 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span> All of our safety-certified vehicles come standard with a complete vehicle inspection and a fresh synthetic oil and filter change. This vehicle is not drivable, not certified. Certification is available for $699.</p><br> <span id=jodit-selection_marker_1685545324440_8218046362184681 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span>

2018 Toyota Prius

240,787 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Toyota Prius

Prime |Auto|NO ACCIDENT|

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Toyota Prius

Prime |Auto|NO ACCIDENT|

Location

Toronto Best Auto

2323 Keele St, Toronto, ON M6M 4A1

416-248-1241

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
240,787KM
VIN JTDKARFPXJ3071091

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 071091
  • Mileage 240,787 KM

Vehicle Description

Welcome to Toronto's premier automotive destination, where excellence meets experience in every service we provide. With a legacy spanning over two decades, our commitment to quality remains unwavering. At Toronto Best Auto, our esteemed reputation as a five-star establishment is a testament to our dedication. Our state-of-the-art mechanic shop ensures each vehicle is meticulously cared for, guaranteeing not only safety but optimal performance on every drive. Every vehicle entrusted to us receives the utmost attention and expertise, treating each car as if it were our own. Our passion for automotive excellence drives us to exceed expectations, delivering a premium experience rooted in trust and reliability. Discover the Toronto Best Auto difference where your vehicle's journey is our top priority.

All of our safety-certified vehicles come standard with a complete vehicle inspection and a fresh synthetic oil and filter change. This vehicle is not drivable, not certified. Certification is available for $699.


Vehicle Features

Interior

Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Mini overhead console w/storage
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Automatic Air Conditioning
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Smart Device Integration
Passenger Seat
Heated SofTex Leatherette Steering Wheel
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Digital Appearance
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit
Adaptive w/Traffic Stop-Go

Convenience

Clock

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag
Toyota Safety Sense P
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Exterior

Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Light tinted glass
Tire mobility kit
LED brakelights
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Laminated Glass
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum/Composite Panels
Tires: P195/65R15 All Season
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Mechanical

Front-wheel drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
4.11 Axle Ratio
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Single stainless steel exhaust
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
43 L Fuel Tank
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Hybrid Electric Motor
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Battery w/Run Down Protection
EV mode

Media / Nav / Comm

Radio w/Seek-Scan
3 LCD Monitors In The Front

Additional Features

Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls
Piano Black Door Panel Insert
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Atkinson cycle
Engine: 1.8L DOHC 16-Valve 4-Cylinder -inc: aluminum alloy block
electronically fuel injected
tier 2 bin 3 emissions rating
Wheels: 15 Aluminum Alloy w/Wheel Locks -inc: full wheel covers
hybrid synergy drive HSD
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
Variable Valve Timing w/intelligence VVT-i
Transmission: Continuously Variable eCVT -inc: Electronically controlled
Seat Integrated Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
ECO mode and power mode and stainless steel exhaust system
5.5 Hrs Charge Time @ 110/120V
2 Hrs Charge Time @ 220/240V and 8.8 kWh Capacity
Lithium Ion li-Ion Traction Battery w/3.3 kW Onboard Charger

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Toronto Best Auto

Used 2018 Toyota Prius Prime |Auto|NO ACCIDENT| for sale in Toronto, ON
2018 Toyota Prius Prime |Auto|NO ACCIDENT| 240,787 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2014 Ford Fusion |S|Hybrid| for sale in Toronto, ON
2014 Ford Fusion |S|Hybrid| 188,200 KM $9,999 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Ford Fusion Hybrid |SE|FWD|NO ACCIDENT| for sale in Toronto, ON
2020 Ford Fusion Hybrid |SE|FWD|NO ACCIDENT| 35,627 KM $21,999 + tax & lic

Email Toronto Best Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Toronto Best Auto

Toronto Best Auto

2323 Keele St, Toronto, ON M6M 4A1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-248-XXXX

(click to show)

416-248-1241

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Best Auto

416-248-1241

Contact Seller
2018 Toyota Prius