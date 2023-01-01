2020 Chevrolet Corvette

$109,800 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 5 , 0 7 7 K M Used

Listing ID: 9927833

9927833 Stock #: PC9201

PC9201 VIN: 1G1Y62D40L5105454

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Jet Black

Body Style Coupe

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 2-door

Stock # PC9201

Mileage 25,077 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Emergency interior trunk release Interior Cruise Control Tachometer Trip Odometer TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Remote Engine Start Cargo Area Light Ambient Lighting door pockets Air filtration Drive mode selector Media / Nav / Comm Phone 2 HD Radio Radio: AM/FM Apple CarPlay Convenience Clock External temperature display Power Options Power Seating Upholstery: Leather Mechanical Rear Stabilizer Bar Battery Saver Front stabilizer bar Push-Button Start Electronic Parking Brake Exterior Run flat tires Additional Features Rear SURROUND SOUND Trunk release 8 digital odometer PADDLE SHIFTER auto on/off USB Radio data system Cylinder Deactivation Braking Assist Rear spoiler: Lip PERFORMANCE Auxiliary Oil Cooler Front integrated turn signals voice control speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Solar-tinted glass Touch screen display Jack Vehicle immobilizer Parking sensors: rear range Multi-function display Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent ABS: 4-wheel Anti-theft system: alarm Front airbags: dual Side airbags: front Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Steering wheel trim: leather Front air conditioning zones: dual Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Antenna type: diversity Satellite radio: SiriusXM Total speakers: 10 Front brake type: ventilated disc Rear brake type: ventilated disc Floor mat material: carpet Floor mats: front Power steering: variable/speed-proportional Reading lights: front Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating Rear spoiler color: body-color Driver seat power adjustments: height Passenger seat power adjustments: height Front spring type: coil Rear spring type: coil Rear suspension classification: independent Wireless data link: Bluetooth Tire type: all season Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area Front bumper color: body-color Mirror color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Fuel economy display: MPG Side mirrors: heated Front struts Warnings and reminders: low fuel level Center console: front console with armrest and storage One-touch windows: 2 Storage: cargo tie-down anchors and hooks Limited slip differential: rear Gauge: oil pressure Camera system: rearview Premium brand: Bose Floor material: carpet Cupholders: covered Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic Front seat type: sport bucket Front shock type: monotube Front suspension type: short and long arm Rear shock type: monotube Rear suspension type: short and long arm Satellite communications: OnStar Front wipers: variable intermittent Hill holder control Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth Grille color: black Window trim: black Taillights: LED Crumple zones: front Exhaust: quad tip Front headrests: integrated Seatbelt warning sensor: front Driver assistance app: roadside assistance Daytime running lights: LED Emergency locking retractors: front Front brake diameter: 12.6 Front brake width: 1.18 Painted brake calipers Rear brake diameter: 13.3 Side mirror adjustments: manual folding Removable roof: targa top Rearview monitor: in dash Power door locks: anti-lockout Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated Wheels: painted aluminum Battery: maintenance-free Tuned suspension: sport Rear struts Digital Sound Processing Power windows: safety reverse Headlights: LED Door handle color: black Rear brake width: 1.02 Programmable safety key Axle ratio: 3.55 Multi-function remote: panic alarm Phone: voice operated Steering ratio: 15.7 Mid-mounted engine Upholstery accents: perforated Window defogger: rear Connected in-car apps: Google POIs Infotainment screen size: 8 in. Customizable instrument cluster Smart device app function: horn/light operation Instrument cluster screen size: 12 in. Infotainment: Chevrolet Infotainment System Rearview mirror: manual day/night iPod/iPhone proximity entry system multi-function auto delay off reclining lock operation maintenance status maintenance due wiper activated voice operated 12V front element Google search with read function low oil level auto-locking in dash app marketplace integration voice guided directions rear bulkhead Smartphone integration: Android Auto Exterior entry lights: approach lamps Exhaust tip color: stainless steel USB front USB-C front Rear trunk/liftgate: soft close Smart device app compatibility: myChevrolet with Connected Access Wi-Fi: hotspot

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.